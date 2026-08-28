Windows 11 26H2 Hits Final Preview With Major Taskbar And Search Overhaul

Windows 11 version 26H2 is now available via the Release Preview channel for Windows Insiders. Users of existing Windows 11 versions 24H2 and 25H2 both qualify for the upgrade, and in fact some of the features available in this update are already incorporated into those versions of Windows 11 anyway. Even so, Windows 11 version 26H2 enables more new features for more platforms, including enterprise configurations that may have otherwise kept certain features disabled.
The big feature that comes enabled by default with Windows 11 version 26H2 (Build 26300.9278) is the newly-redesigned Taskbar and Start Menu. With this release, users can reposition the Taskbar, as well as customize Start and other Taskbar visuals.
There have also been numerous improvements to Windows' Search functionality. Now it can be customized to only show your desired results, and omit ads entirely. Microsoft has also been focused on improving performance and polish across the Windows 11 UI. This includes an overhaul to File Explorer and the Right-Click Menu. The main focus is on reducing noticeable stutter or hitches, but the Right-Click Menu's app extensions can also be re-organized to suit your tastes.
Per the official Microsoft post, Windows 11 Version 26H2 is available for Windows Insider Program users, including the Insider Program for Business. If you want to enable it, all you should have to do is opt into the Windows Insider Program with eligible, Windows 11-certified hardware. A Release Preview is typically one of the more stable times to hop into the Windows Insider Program, though we do recommend having recovery options and backups on-hand if the need arises.