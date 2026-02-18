CATEGORIES
home News

Windows 11's New Preview Build Drops AI Focus For Practical Improvements

by Zak KillianWednesday, February 18, 2026, 12:25 PM EDT
Windows 11's latest Release Preview drop, with builds numbered 26100.7918 and 26200.7918, hits with a noticeably different vibe than some of Microsoft's recent Windows releases. Instead of another dubious Copilot expansion, or an AI-powered reinvention of something that already worked fine, this one leans into practical improvements, system plumbing, and a long list of fixes. For anyone fatigued by breathless AI announcements, the list of update notes reads like a long-awaited breath of fresh air.

The most immediately useful change in this build is to the Taskbar and System Tray area. Microsoft has added a built-in network speed test directly accessible from Quick Settings, which means you can check your connection performance without firing up a browser or third-party app. It's a simple addition, but it's the kind of troubleshooting tool Windows should have had a long time ago. For users fighting Wi-Fi hiccups or trying to confirm whether it's their ISP or just Teams having a bad day, having a native speed test one click away is genuinely practical. The update also refines taskbar behavior when buttons are uncombined, tightening up how multiple app instances display and behave. These aren't headline features, but they're meaningful quality-of-life changes in a UI element that millions of people interact with constantly.

Another major addition is built-in Sysmon. Sysmon, short for System Monitor, is part of Microsoft's Sysinternals toolkit and has long been a favorite among IT pros and security researchers. It produces detailed logs of system activity, including process creation, network connections, file changes, and more. This data goes directly into the Windows Event Log, making it invaluable for forensic analysis and threat detection. Previously, deploying Sysmon required separate installation and configuration; baking it into Windows 11 is a real sign that Microsoft is taking endpoint visibility more seriously at the OS level.


Elsewhere, the new build adds Emoji 16.0 support, bringing the sleepy face, fingerprint, leafless tree, root vegetable, harp, shovel, and splatter emojis to Windows. There are improvements to Windows Backup for organizational sign-ins, better Microsoft Entra ID SID resolution for enterprise identity management, new camera pan and tilt controls in Settings, support for .webp desktop backgrounds, a refreshed full-page settings experience in Widgets, and a new Microsoft account entry point in Start. Search, Storage, Explorer, Windows Update, and Display all receive tweaks and fixes, and Microsoft's Quick Machine Recovery (QMR) is coming to Pro systems that are not joined to a domain. It's still not clear why QMR needs to be a cloud-based service, but it's a legitimately useful feature for fixing boot failures.

Microsoft's blog post is a long, dense changelog, and much of it is about tightening bolts rather than adding new wings to the aircraft mid-flight. Indeed, what's striking is what's not here. There's no new Copilot agent integration, no "Ask Copilot" taskbar experiment, no expanded on-device AI accessibility features, no new AI Actions in File Explorer. Compare this to last month's Dev/Beta build 26220.7535, which leaned heavily into Copilot enhancements, including AI-powered accessibility features in Narrator and deeper integration across the shell. That was an Insider Preview and this one is a Release Preview, but the point stands.

While it's too early to say how decisively Microsoft has committed to de-emphasizing AI features in Windows—nor how long it will be able to stick to such a path—the move is likely intentional. Microsoft's Windows honcho Pavan Davuluri gave a statement to The Verge where he tacitly admitted that Microsoft has not been "addressing pain points" in Windows and that feedback from Windows users has been intense. He promised to commit to redirecting engineers to "urgently fix" the performance and reliability issues that have become an unfortunate hallmark of Windows 11. If this update is the first of many such steps, we couldn't be happier.
Tags:  Microsoft, (nasdaq:msft), windows 11
Zak Killian

Zak Killian

A 30-year PC building veteran, Zak is a modern-day Renaissance man who may not be an expert on anything, but knows just a little about nearly everything.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment