Fade To Black: Microsoft Is Killing Some Blue Screens Of Death In Windows

Image Credit: Microsoft





A few days ago, Microsoft redesigned its login UX to facilitate the use of passkeys , but more recently, it released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26120.3653 (KB5053658) with a new UI design for an unexpected restart screen. Newly added features included Quick Machine Recovery and speech recap in Narrator. Members of the Windows Insider program are able to test these new features now, before they roll out to the general public.If you have ever experienced a Blue Screen of Death ( BSOD) , where your installation of Windows restarts for no obvious reason, Microsoft is making some changes to that experience. The company plans to change its look, while addind new functionality. Here is how the page is likely to appear in the future.According to a recent blog post published by Microsoft, Quick Machine Recovery will allow Windows 11 to identify and apply fixes for boot-related problems automatically. Microsoft explained, "When a critical boot failure occurs, the device enters WinRE, connects to the network, and sends diagnostic data to Microsoft, which can then deploy targeted remediations via Windows Update ."Microsoft has expressed its determination to fine-tune this feature and is seeking feedback from users. Insiders can send their observations via the Feedback Hub app by clicking Recovery and Uninstall > Quick Machine Recovery.Narrator speach recap is another new feature coming to Windows. If you ever find yourself trying to recall or type what someone has said during a conference call of video played on your computer, Microsoft has designed the Narrator app's speech recap feature to help. With Narrator's speech recap, users should be able to transcribe what a speaker last said with the shortcuts below.Note that the aforementioned features are not yet available to the general public; you will have to enroll as a Windows insider to gain access.