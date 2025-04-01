Fade To Black: Microsoft Is Killing Some Blue Screens Of Death In Windows
If you have ever experienced a Blue Screen of Death ( BSOD), where your installation of Windows restarts for no obvious reason, Microsoft is making some changes to that experience. The company plans to change its look, while addind new functionality. Here is how the page is likely to appear in the future.
Microsoft has expressed its determination to fine-tune this feature and is seeking feedback from users. Insiders can send their observations via the Feedback Hub app by clicking Recovery and Uninstall > Quick Machine Recovery.
Narrator speach recap is another new feature coming to Windows. If you ever find yourself trying to recall or type what someone has said during a conference call of video played on your computer, Microsoft has designed the Narrator app's speech recap feature to help. With Narrator's speech recap, users should be able to transcribe what a speaker last said with the shortcuts below.