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Windows 11 26H2 Cuts RAM Usage And Boosts Performance: How To Upgrade Now

by Zak KillianMonday, October 05, 2026, 04:30 PM EDT
hero microsoft windows 11 26h2
Microsoft's latest update to Windows 11 is build 26300, or 26H2. - Image: Microsoft
Microsoft has officially released the Windows 11 2026 Update (version 26H2), and while the announcement leads with productivity tools like AI-assisted File Explorer actions and long-awaited taskbar customization options, the real breakthrough is happening under the hood. Independent testing reveals that 26H2 delivers a major performance boost, including significantly reduced idle memory usage and reduced UI micro-stutters, potentially giving older and resource-constrained hardware a new lease on life life.

In its official deployment briefing, Microsoft outlines a series of user-facing improvements aimed at workflow efficiency, search precision, and shell personalization. File management gains native AI actions for supported images, built-in document summarization for OneDrive and SharePoint files, context-aware quick actions for work or school accounts, and expanded native archive extraction formats. The local search stack receives fuzzy-matching upgrades to better handle typos and partial app names, as well as instant file previews and dynamic background indexing for frequently accessed folders.

taskbar on side
If you're unwell, you can even enable taskbar icon text while the bar is vertical. - Image: Microsoft

In my daughter's longest-awaited update, Microsoft is restoring power-user flexibility by reintroducing a smaller taskbar toggle, additional taskbar positioning controls (including the ability to put the taskbar on the side of your wide-screen monitor), and expanded view modes and layout sizing choices for the Start menu. There are some Accessibility additions, too; Magnifier gets granular zoom steps and custom display tinting while Narrator introduces a dedicated Braille Viewer and Voice Access expands natural-language execution across Copilot+ hardware.

Because 26H2 arrives as a lightweight enablement package sharing a core servicing branch with 24H2 and 25H2, installing it turns on pre-staged capabilities while resetting the support clock. Microsoft says that the official servicing timeline begins retroactively on September 29, 2026. Home and Pro SKUs receive 24 months of support, while Enterprise and Education editions are backed for 36 months.

windows 26h2 npu settings
This update also brings along improved performance metric tracking for NPUs. - Image: Microsoft

That's what Microsoft talks about in the official changelog, but reporting from Windows Latest and Reddit confirms that 26H2 has significant performance upgrades. The new update seemingly consolidates months of background kernel and framework optimizations that have been trickling out to insiders all the time, and the accumulated effort seems to dramatically improve system responsiveness.

We've already talked about Microsoft's Low-Latency Profile before; basically, when a user invokes the Start menu, opens Windows Search, or launches an application, the OS briefly pushes CPU clock frequencies toward their maximum state. By executing the rendering work as rapidly as possible, the processor completes the task and drops back down to idle sooner, a classic "race to idle" strategy that eliminates input lag without excessively inflating overall power consumption.

bluetooth le stereo headset audio
Those Bluetooth LE updates  we reported on before are included here, too. - Image: Microsoft

System memory management also apparently sees a noticeable drop in baseline overhead. Windows Latest saw cold-boot allocation fall from around 10GB to around 7GB; the author says that under heavy multitasking stress tests, RAM utilization remained under 90%, compared to maxing it out on previous Windows builds. Similarly, /u/shutter_singh on Reddit notes he also sees about a 2GB drop in background memory usage, which is very welcome.

This performance push signals a pragmatic shift in Redmond's engineering priorities. With memory prices remaining sky-high and web-wrapper frameworks like Electron continuing to gobble up system resources, Microsoft cannot rely on users endlessly upgrading their hardware. Optimizing WinUI frameworks and memory compression at the OS level compensates for resource-heavy desktop apps, making 16GB systems feel spacious again and keeping older devices performant. This, arguably, should have been the methodology all along, but we'll take what we can get.

microsoft windows 26h2 update
Ticking that checkbox should get you on the fast path for the update. - Image: Microsoft

Because version 26H2 is distributed as an enablement package, the download size is apparently minimal and the installation process takes only a single quick reboot on up-to-date systems. I say "apparently" because I wasn't able to get any of the four machines I tested to actually get offered the update. Of course, Microsoft is rolling it out to its users; being that I don't use a Microsoft Account login, it's quite possible I'm simply low on the priority list to get the update. If you'd like to see if you can pull it down, here's the procedure:

  1. Open Settings (Win + I) and navigate to Windows Update at the bottom of the left-side list.
  2. Ensure the toggle for "Get the latest updates as soon as they're available" is switched to On.
  3. Click Check for updates, and you'll probably have to wait a bit.
  4. When Windows 11, version 26H2 appears in the list, click Download & install, then restart your PC when prompted.
Tags:  Microsoft, (nasdaq:msft), windows 11
Zak Killian

Zak Killian

A 30-year PC building veteran, Zak is a modern-day Renaissance man who may not be an expert on anything, but knows just a little about nearly everything.
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