



The White House has issued a sweeping National Space Policy that establishes a rigorous framework for the development and deployment of nuclear power and propulsion systems in orbit and beyond. The more immediate goal is to have demonstratable nuclear space power by 2031.





Titled the National Initiative for American Space Nuclear Power, the policy provides the first comprehensive set of guidelines for both civilian and military applications of nuclear technology in space. It acknowledges that traditional solar and chemical propulsion systems are insufficient for the ambitious goals of the coming decades, which include establishing a permanent human presence on the Moon and launching crewed missions to Mars. By leveraging nuclear thermal propulsion and surface power reactors, the United States intends to drastically reduce transit times for astronauts and provide the high-energy density required for long-term lunar outposts.





White House OSTP director, Michael Kratsios, speaking at the 41st Space Symposium (Credit: Space Foundation)



One of the most significant aspects of the memorandum is the explicit timeline set for the Department of Defense (né, War) . The White House has directed the Pentagon to demonstrate a mission-ready orbital nuclear reactor by 2031. The policy emphasizes that while the military will lead these demonstrations, the technology must be developed in a manner that adheres to international treaties and minimizes the risk of radioactive contamination. Indirectly, the 2031 demonstration goal could also put greater pressure on the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and the Space Force to accelerate existing programs like DRACO (Demonstration Rocket for Agile Cislunar Operations).





Beyond propulsion, the policy also outlines the necessity of nuclear fission for long-term lunar bases. During the 14-day lunar night, where solar power is non-existent, compact nuclear reactors are the only viable solution for maintaining life support and industrial operations on the Moon’s surface.



Indeed, this announcement comes as the race for cislunar control intensifies, especially with China. By releasing this public, Indeed, this announcement comes as the race for cislunar control intensifies, especially with China. By releasing this public, mostly unclassified framework , the U.S. is attempting to set the international standard for the responsible use of nuclear material in the high ground of space. The document explicitly declines the use of Highly Enriched Uranium (HEU) for most commercial and civil missions, favoring High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) to minimize proliferation risks.





Main photo credit: NASA