NASA Plans To Put A Nuclear Reactor On The Moon By 2030 As Space Race Intensifies





NASA and the Department of Energy have officially embarked on an ambitious goal to plant a nuclear reactor on the Moon's surface by 2030, which when completed, will have enough output to power multiple lunar households for up to 10 years.





U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright (left) and NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman (right) meet at the DOE headquarters in Washington on Jan. 8, 2026. (Credit: NASA/John Kraus)



Known as the Fission Surface Power project , the initiative aims to provide a reliable, weather-independent energy source especially for the upcoming Artemis missions. Unlike solar panels, which can be rendered useless during the 14-day lunar nights where temperatures plummet to minus 280 degrees Fahrenheit, a nuclear fission reactor can provide electricity around the clock.





NASA leadership has emphasized that mastering nuclear power in space is not just a luxury but a fundamental requirement for long-term survival. As former NASA Administrator Bill Nelson recently stated, achieving a sustainable future on the Moon and eventually sending humans to Mars requires harnessing the dense, reliable energy that only nuclear technology can offer.

While we're more likely to imagine something like Pile-1 or Chernobyl-sized reactors on the Moon, the planned system is way more modest. It must be small and light enough to fit inside a standard lunar lander, yet powerful enough to generate at least 40 kilowatts of electricity—enough to support several households, or so the plan goes—for at least a decade without any maintenance.





Fission Surface Power can be scalable



As of this writing, the project completed its initial design phase, with NASA and the DOE evaluating concepts from several industry partners. These designs focus on low-enriched uranium fuel and advanced cooling systems that can dissipate heat in an environment with no atmosphere.