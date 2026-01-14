CATEGORIES
home News

NASA Plans To Put A Nuclear Reactor On The Moon By 2030 As Space Race Intensifies

by Aaron LeongWednesday, January 14, 2026, 10:43 AM EDT
hero fsp far
NASA and the Department of Energy have officially embarked on an ambitious goal to plant a nuclear reactor on the Moon's surface by 2030, which when completed, will have enough output to power multiple lunar households for up to 10 years.

fspadministrator1
U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright (left) and NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman (right) meet at the DOE headquarters in Washington on Jan. 8, 2026. (Credit: NASA/John Kraus)

Known as the Fission Surface Power project, the initiative aims to provide a reliable, weather-independent energy source especially for the upcoming Artemis missions. Unlike solar panels, which can be rendered useless during the 14-day lunar nights where temperatures plummet to minus 280 degrees Fahrenheit, a nuclear fission reactor can provide electricity around the clock.

NASA leadership has emphasized that mastering nuclear power in space is not just a luxury but a fundamental requirement for long-term survival. As former NASA Administrator Bill Nelson recently stated, achieving a sustainable future on the Moon and eventually sending humans to Mars requires harnessing the dense, reliable energy that only nuclear technology can offer.

While we're more likely to imagine something like Pile-1 or Chernobyl-sized reactors on the Moon, the planned system is way more modest. It must be small and light enough to fit inside a standard lunar lander, yet powerful enough to generate at least 40 kilowatts of electricity—enough to support several households, or so the plan goes—for at least a decade without any maintenance.

fsp scaled1
Fission Surface Power can be scalable

As of this writing, the project completed its initial design phase, with NASA and the DOE evaluating concepts from several industry partners. These designs focus on low-enriched uranium fuel and advanced cooling systems that can dissipate heat in an environment with no atmosphere. 

Plug-and-play fission reactors could be used for life-support systems, to recharge lunar rovers, and perhaps most importantly, fuel resource utilization plants that will turn lunar ice into drinkable water and oxygen. Moreover, if successful, the lunar reactor will serve as a technological test bed for future Mars ambitions. It goes without saying that the power needs for a crewed mission to the Red Planet is even more daunting, and the Fission Surface Power project can be a testing ground for the compact nuclear systems that will one day sustain the first Martian colonies.

While the project faces regulatory and engineering hurdles, this NASA and the Department of Energy collab is a national commitment to nuclear space propulsion and power. Similarly, China, in partnership with Russia, also plans to build a nuclear power plant on the Moon by 2035 to support their International Lunar Research Station (ILRS).
Tags:  space, NASA, moon, lunar-base
AL

Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment