Anthropic Challenges US Department Of War's Supply Chain Risk Designation





It's no secret that Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has refused to lift the guardrails that prevent his technology from being used for mass domestic surveillance or in autonomous weapons systems. Amodei argued that providing the military with unrestricted access to these capabilities would be "contrary to American values" during an interview on CBS News. In response, the Trump administration and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth labeled the company "radical left" and issued a 5:00 p.m. ultimatum last Friday: grant any lawful use access or face a total government ban.





Secretary of War Pete Hegseth finishes the installation of a War Department plaque in front of the Pentagon

