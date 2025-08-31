CATEGORIES
WhatsApp Sounds Alarm On Zero-Click Hacking Campaign Targeting iPhones And Macs

by Victor AwogbemilaSunday, August 31, 2025, 02:29 PM EDT
Apple device owners that also use WhatsApp have cause for concern. The instant messaging app is affected by zero-day vulnerabilities that are actively being exploited in the wild.

MacBook, iPhones, and other Apple products are particularly susceptible to attacks, because the WhatsApp flaws can be used to expoit additional vulnerabilities in various Apple operating systems.

Most of the attacks found in the wild were described as "cyberespionage," suggesting that victims were specifically targeted for the sensitive information they possess. Typically, victims of such attacks are government officials, activists, journalists or top-ranking military officials in custody of confidential information. A researcher at Amnesty security labs, a subsidiary of Amnesty International, corroborates this assertion and has revealed that individuals from civil society groups were among those impacted as well. He also added that the organization is collecting data from these attacks' victims.

The head of Amnesty International's Security Lab described the WhatsApp flaw as “zero-click” in a tweet. A zero-click flaw is a one that hackers can exploit by simpy sending a payload, without luring victims to cilck or take action.

In total, WhatsApp has reported that about 200 victims have been impacted by this flaw globally. It has also indicated that “it had patched the security vulnerability that allowed hackers to take advantage of a second vulnerability on Apple devices”.

If you use an iPhone, MacBook, iPod or iPad, you need to update WhatsApp to protect your devices. Apple has also patched the vulnerabilities exploited in this chain of attacks, so ensure that your macOS, iOS and ipadOS are up-to-date as well.
