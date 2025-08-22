Millions Of Apple Users Urged To Update ASAP After Startling Zero-Day Discovery
The vulnerability addressed by these updates is tracked as CVE-2025-43300 and impacts the Image I/O framework, a crucial part of iOS, macOS, and iPadOS. Apple described the flaw as " an out-of-bounds write issue."
This vulnerability allows attackers to write information outside of the allocated memory area, which could eventually allow them to corrupt memory. To exploit this flaw, hackers will need to attack victims with a malicious image, and when a vulnerable Apple device tries to make sense of the image, the exploit is triggered.
The real danger of the flaw lies in the fact that it could facilitate a zero-click attack on victims. In essence, when the malicious image is sent to prospective victims, they do not need to open it before their device is compromised.
Apple has announced that the out-of-bounds write issue has now been "addressed with improved bounds checking" in the recent updates. To reduce the chances of falling victim to attacks, Apple encouraged iPhone, iPad, and Mac users to update their devices ASAP.