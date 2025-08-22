CATEGORIES
Millions Of Apple Users Urged To Update ASAP After Startling Zero-Day Discovery

by Victor AwogbemilaFriday, August 22, 2025, 01:23 PM EDT
hero apple release update fix zero day flaw patch asap
Apple just released a series of OS updates for iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks to address some serious security issues. If you check the update page on any of your Apple devices, you can expect to see a pending updates for iOS 18.6.2, iPadOS 18.6.2, macOS Sonoma 14.7.8, macOS Ventura 13.7.8, or iPadOS 17.7.10. These updates are critical as they fix a zero-day vulnerabilities already exploited in the wild.

body2 apple release update fix zero day flaw patch asap

The vulnerability addressed by these updates is tracked as CVE-2025-43300 and impacts the Image I/O framework, a crucial part of iOS, macOS, and iPadOS. Apple described the flaw as " an out-of-bounds write issue."

This vulnerability allows attackers to write information outside of the allocated memory area, which could eventually allow them to corrupt memory. To exploit this flaw, hackers will need to attack victims with a malicious image, and when a vulnerable Apple device tries to make sense of the image, the exploit is triggered.

body1 apple release update fix zero day flaw patch asap

The real danger of the flaw lies in the fact that it could facilitate a zero-click attack on victims. In essence, when the malicious image is sent to prospective victims, they do not need to open it before their device is compromised.

body3 apple release update fix zero day flaw patch asap

Apple has announced that the out-of-bounds write issue has now been "addressed with improved bounds checking" in the recent updates. To reduce the chances of falling victim to attacks, Apple encouraged iPhone, iPad, and Mac users to update their devices ASAP.
Tags:  iPhone, Macbook, security, App, ipad, ios, (NASDAQ:AAPL), zeroday
