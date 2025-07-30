CATEGORIES
Apple iOS 18.6 Fixes Dozens Of Urgent Security Flaws For Millions Of iPhones, Update ASAP

by Victor AwogbemilaWednesday, July 30, 2025, 03:49 PM EDT
Yesterday, Apple released iOS 18.6, which includes several security patches that will only benefit users who actually update their iPhones, iPads, and iPods. One vital issue fixed in this update is an accessibility flaw that could allow a confidential passcode to be read out loud by VoiceOver, an Apple feature designed to announce text displayed on iPhones and iPad displays.

Another vulnerability that impacts iPhone memory was also fixed. To exploit this flaw, attackers corrupt components like WebKit and libxslt with malicious text or website content.

The update also fixed an accessibility flaw that incorrectly displays privacy indicators. This flaw, which impacts iPhone camera and microphone access, is severe as it could allow malicious apps installed by hackers or stalkers to access key sensitive hardware components.

A severe flaw that could allow unwarranted access to sensitive user information on an app was also patched. The flaw impacts the CoreMedia Playback.

While Apple has revealed a few details about these security flaws, in harmony with its standard security practice, exploitable details about the aforementioned flaws and others were not divulged. Hence, Apple has encouraged all users to update their devices ASAP.

To update your iPhone, iPads, or iPods to iOS 18.6, open your Settings App, then tap General > Software Update > Update Now. If your iPhone is still in use or has a low battery, tap Update Tonight instead of Update now. Also, if you want future updates to be applied automatically, simply toggle on the Automatic update switch on the Software Update Page.
