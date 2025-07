Apple iOS 18.6 Fixes Dozens Of Urgent Security Flaws For Millions Of iPhones, Update ASAP

Yesterday, Apple released iOS 18.6, which includes several security patches that will only benefit users who actually update their iPhones, iPads, and iPods. One vital issue fixed in this update is an accessibility flaw that could allow a confidential passcode to be read out loud by VoiceOver , an Apple feature designed to announce text displayed on iPhones and iPad displays.Another vulnerability that impacts iPhone memory was also fixed. To exploit this flaw, attackers corrupt components like WebKit and libxslt with malicious text or website content.The update also fixed an accessibility flaw that incorrectly displays privacy indicators. This flaw, which impacts iPhone camera and microphone access, is severe as it could allow malicious apps installed by hackers or stalkers to access key sensitive hardware components.A severe flaw that could allow unwarranted access to sensitive user information on an app was also patched. The flaw impacts the CoreMedia Playback.While Apple has revealed a few details about these security flaws, in harmony with its standard security practice, exploitable details about the aforementioned flaws and others were not divulged. Hence, Apple has encouraged all users to update their devices ASAP.To update your iPhone , iPads, or iPods to iOS 18.6, open yourApp, then tap. If your iPhone is still in use or has a low battery, tapinstead of Update now. Also, if you want future updates to be applied automatically, simply toggle on theswitch on the Software Update Page.