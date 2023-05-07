Weekend Deals Flow With SSDs, Gaming Laptops, Apple Watch, MacBook Pro And More
The weekend is here and so are the tech deals. This weekend you can find some stellar savings on Solid State Drives, Apple smartwatches, gaming laptops and even MacBook Pros.
SSD DealsWD_Black is well known for its high-speed SSDs for PCs and consoles alike. The SN850X is an M.2 SSD that utilizes Gen4 PCI3 to deliver data transfer speeds up to 7,300MB/s for insanely quick game load times and outstanding performance.
The SN850X can be purchased with or without a heatsink, and is compatible with the PlayStation 5. So, grab one of these 2TB SSDs and stop worrying about which game to get rid of in order to download the next big hit.
The WD Black 2TB SN850X NVMe Internal SSD With Heatsink is currently 45% off for $169. You can also pick up the WD Black 2TB SN850X NVMe Internal SSD Without Heatsink for $159.
Two more great SSD deals include:
- Samsung 980 Pro SSD 2TB NVMe Internal SSD - $139.99.
- Nextorage Japan 2TB Internal SSD compatible with PS5 - $159.99
Apple Watch DealsThe Apple Watch Series 8 is a must-have for anyone in the Apple ecosystem. Its ability to help track fitness goals, keep track of a person's heart rate and blood oxygen levels, and the new temperature sensing feature make it an ideal companion to the iPhone.
Apple's Series 8 smartwatch is jam-packed with technology and features. The Always-On Retina display is easy to read, even when a person's wrist is at a downward angle. Innovative safety features, such as Crash Detection and Fall Detection, could prove vital in case of an emergency.
The Apple Watch Series 8 is available in black, red, and white, and is 18% off for $329.
If you don't need all the bells and whistles of the Series 8, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is also on sale right now for $249.
Laptop DealsThe MSI Creator 17 Professional Laptop is ideal for any content creator. It comes with an i7-11800H CPU, an RTX 3060 GPU, 512GB NVMe SSD, and 16GB of DDR4 RAM.
The 17.3-inch 3480 x 2160 display has a 120Hz refresh rate, True Color Technology, and is the first Creator Laptop with a Mini LED display. All of these features ensure creators are seeing the brightest whites and the deepest blacks.
The MSI Creator 17-inch laptop is currently 37% off at a price of $1,437.89.
Here are a few other great deals on laptops:
- ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15, 15.6-inch QHD display, RTX 3070 Ti, Intel Core i9-12900H, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD - $1,749.99.
- Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop with a 15.6" FHD display, RTX 3050, AMD 6000 Series CPU - $779.
- MSI Bravo 15, 15.6-inch 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen R7-5800M, 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD - $851.57.
- Acer Predator Helios 300, 15.6-inch FHD display, Intel i7-11800H CPU, RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD - $1,261.28.
- Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 16-inch, M1 Max chip with 10-core CPU and 32-core GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD - 23% off for $2,699.