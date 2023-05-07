CATEGORIES
Weekend Deals Flow With SSDs, Gaming Laptops, Apple Watch, MacBook Pro And More

by Tim SweezySunday, May 07, 2023, 12:36 PM EDT
hero lenovo ideapad gaming 3 image
The weekend is here and so are the tech deals. This weekend you can find some stellar savings on Solid State Drives, Apple smartwatches, gaming laptops and even MacBook Pros.

SSD Deals

WD_Black is well known for its high-speed SSDs for PCs and consoles alike. The SN850X is an M.2 SSD that utilizes Gen4 PCI3 to deliver data transfer speeds up to 7,300MB/s for insanely quick game load times and outstanding performance.

wdblack sn850x ssd image

The SN850X can be purchased with or without a heatsink, and is compatible with the PlayStation 5. So, grab one of these 2TB SSDs and stop worrying about which game to get rid of in order to download the next big hit.

The WD Black 2TB SN850X NVMe Internal SSD With Heatsink is currently 45% off for $169. You can also pick up the WD Black 2TB SN850X NVMe Internal SSD Without Heatsink for $159.

Two more great SSD deals include:

Apple Watch Deals

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a must-have for anyone in the Apple ecosystem. Its ability to help track fitness goals, keep track of a person's heart rate and blood oxygen levels, and the new temperature sensing feature make it an ideal companion to the iPhone.

apple watch series 8 image

Apple's Series 8 smartwatch is jam-packed with technology and features. The Always-On Retina display is easy to read, even when a person's wrist is at a downward angle. Innovative safety features, such as Crash Detection and Fall Detection, could prove vital in case of an emergency.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is available in black, red, and white, and is 18% off for $329.

If you don't need all the bells and whistles of the Series 8, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is also on sale right now for $249.

Laptop Deals

The MSI Creator 17 Professional Laptop is ideal for any content creator. It comes with an i7-11800H CPU, an RTX 3060 GPU, 512GB NVMe SSD, and 16GB of DDR4 RAM.

msi creator 17 laptop image

The 17.3-inch 3480 x 2160 display has a 120Hz refresh rate, True Color Technology, and is the first Creator Laptop with a Mini LED display. All of these features ensure creators are seeing the brightest whites and the deepest blacks.

The MSI Creator 17-inch laptop is currently 37% off at a price of $1,437.89.

Here are a few other great deals on laptops:
