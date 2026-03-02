Watch Tonight’s Rare Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse Before It Vanishes For Years





Unlike solar eclipses, a lunar eclipse is entirely safe to view with the naked eye . And since the Moon is expected to be relatively high in the sky during the peak (for most of the Western Hemisphere), urban stargazers won't need to travel to dark-sky locations. While the red glow is visible to anyone with a clear view of the sky, binoculars or a small telescope are your best bet for viewing the creeping shadow of Earth’s topography across the craters of the Moon.





If you can make it out to a darker space, with tonight's Moon positioned in the constellation Leo, the surrounding stars that are usually washed out by the Moon's glare will suddenly pop by several magnitudes. Depending on local weather patterns, the transition from the "Worm Moon" to the "Blood Moon" of totality will no doubt be one of the most photographed and watched astronomical occurrences of the year.





What are "Blood Moons" in the first place? As the Moon moves into Earth's umbra , i.e. the darkest part of its shadow, the usual white orb will chromatically shift into a deep, rust-like red, thanks to a phenomenon called Rayleigh scattering. This is the same process that paints sunsets across the horizon and likewise makes the sky appear blue during the day. Also, if you were standing on the Moon during the height of the eclipse, you would see a bright red ring surrounding Earth.