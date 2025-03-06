A Total Lunar Eclipse Is Coming: How To Catch This Spectacular Blood Moon





Next week, Earth will be lined up between the Sun and the Moon, creating a total lunar eclipse. North Americans, at least, haven't seen such an eclipse, otherwise known as a "blood moon," in several years—since November 2022—so this is a great opportunity to catch this special event. Unlike a solar eclipse , no special equipment or protective eyewear is required, just some warm chocolate and some good company.









Depending on where you are in the United States, a full lunar eclipse will graze your skies between March 13 and March 14. It will be first of three events primed to occur between now and 2026; the last time a lunar totality occurred was almost two and half years ago . While not the rarest of skywatching events, complete lunar eclipses, which happen when the Earth moves between the Sun and Moon, blocking the light from the sun and casting a shadow on the moon, have historically brought awe (and even some level of trepidation) in many cultures.





A big contributor to the mystique of lunar totality is that the Moon takes on a reddish, rusty hue thanks to the Earth's shadow allowing longer light waves, i.e. red and orange, to seemingly color the moon red. Nicknamed "blood moon," ancient cultures from the Mesopotamians and Mayans, to Chinese and Vikings believed that the Moon was being eaten either by a jaguar, dragon, or demon.





The upcoming lunar totality is expected to last around 65 minutes, but it's recommended to view it 75 minutes before and after the scheduled occurrence to see the Moon move gradually in and out of the Earth's penumbra. Here's the approximate viewing schedule for North America:

March 13, Alaska Time (AKDT): 10:26 p.m. — 11:31 p.m.

March 13, Hawaii Time (HST): 8:26 p.m. — 9:31 p.m.

March 14, Eastern Time (ET): 2:26 a.m. — 3:31 a.m.

March 14, Central Time (CT): 1:26 a.m. — 2:31 a.m.

March 14, Mountain Time (MT): 12:26 a.m. — 1:31 a.m.

March 14, Pacific Time (PT): 11:26 p.m. (March 13) — 12:31 a.m.