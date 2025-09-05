September's Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse Will Be Visible To Billions This Weekend

Ardent sky-watchers around the world are already preparing for this month's total lunar eclipse
, i.e. the Blood Moon, so don't be left out of this family-friendly spectacle! The crimson eclipse is set to occur on the night of September 7 and into the early hours of September 8, especially for those living in certain parts of Asia, Australia, Europe, and Africa.
Since lunar eclipses don't require any special protective eyewear like solar eclipses, the Blood Moon and its ilk are perfect for casual and seasoned stargazers alike. This time, the total phase of the eclipse is expected to last for 82 minutes, providing ample time for observation and Instagram posts.
What gives the Blood Moon its name is actually due a phenomenon of light and shadow. As the Sun's rays are bent and filtered by Earth's atmosphere, shorter wavelengths of light, like blue and violet, are scattered. This leaves the longer red and orange wavelengths to pass through and bathe the Moon in a red coppery glow. This natural process is the same one that creates the colors of a sunrise or sunset. Also, the intensity of the Blood Moon can vary, depending on atmospheric conditions such as dust, clouds, or volcanic ash, which can make the crimson color appear more vivid.
For viewers in Asia and Western Australia, the eclipse will be a prime viewing opportunity as the Moon will be high in the sky throughout the totality. Meanwhile, observers in Europe and Africa will get to see the stunning spectacle as the Moon rises at dusk. The eclipse is expected to reach its peak
around 2:12 PM EST, with the entire event unfolding over several hours, beginning in the late evening of September 7 and concluding early on September 8.
Unfortunately, sky-watchers in the Americas will mostly miss out on this particular show, as the eclipse will occur during their daytime hours when the Moon is below the horizon. That said, enthusiasts from around the world can tune into livestreams of the event, with organizations like The Virtual Telescope Project
expected to broadcast the entire event live.
For those in the path of the eclipse
, viewing is simple: find a location with a clear view of the night sky, away from city lights to minimize light pollution. While no special equipment is necessary, a pair of binoculars or a small telescope can provide a closer look at the Moon’s craters and surface details.