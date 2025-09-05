September's Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse Will Be Visible To Billions This Weekend





What gives the Blood Moon its name is actually due a phenomenon of light and shadow. As the Sun's rays are bent and filtered by Earth's atmosphere, shorter wavelengths of light, like blue and violet, are scattered. This leaves the longer red and orange wavelengths to pass through and bathe the Moon in a red coppery glow. This natural process is the same one that creates the colors of a sunrise or sunset. Also, the intensity of the Blood Moon can vary, depending on atmospheric conditions such as dust, clouds, or volcanic ash, which can make the crimson color appear more vivid.













