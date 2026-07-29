US Slams Door On Chinese Humanoid Robots Over Spying Threats









Modern humanoid robots can be seen as walking surveillance platforms, stuffed with high fidelity sensors that map and record almost everything around them. They lean on light detection and ranging systems along with acoustic, tactile, and thermal sensors to move through human spaces, and that hardware feeds a constant stream of sensitive data a malicious operator could siphon off.





The threat is not hypothetical. Earlier this year a flaw in one class of foreign made robots let attackers reach thousands of units inside homes worldwide, exposing live camera feeds, microphone audio, and detailed floor maps. A separate exploit let a remote actor hijack humanoid robots and scan for more, raising the prospect of a self-spreading robot botnet.



