US Slams Door On Chinese Humanoid Robots Over Spying Threats
Federal officials increasingly worry that networked robotics and grid hardware could hand hostile actors a quiet path into critical infrastructure, whether through espionage or a coordinated power blackout. FCC Chair Brendan Carr said the agency is acting to "secure America's critical supply chains" while trimming the country's reliance on foreign technology.
The restrictions land on unreleased models seeking approval for the domestic market, and the agency keeps the power to revoke clearances already granted to equipment on sale today. Companies are not entirely shut out. Manufacturers can still pursue conditional approvals through a dedicated application process, one that mirrors the exemption route carved out for foreign made drones and lets them keep FCC authorization while they move production onshore. That pathway routes robot approvals through the Pentagon and hands power inverter decisions to the Department of Homeland Security, with each device class judged on whether it poses an unacceptable national security risk.
The timing is loaded, arriving weeks before a planned September meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping and deep inside a technology race neither side wants to lose. China builds far more humanoid robots than any rival, with analysts pegging its share of the global market near 85%, which turns an American import ban into a real supply squeeze. One firm feeling the pressure is Unitree (seen in videos above), a leading Chinese robotics maker the Pentagon recently added to its list of companies it says aid the Chinese military, a label Beijing firmly rejects.
“Restricting their access to the U.S. removes an important future market and protects U.S. developers from potential price competition,” remarked analyst Kangyuxiao Li of Morningstar. “However, it will not materially slow China’s overall humanoid development, given the size of its domestic manufacturing base and opportunities in other export markets.”
Underneath the security language sits a broader federal effort to treat robotics as foundational technology for both defense and industry. Advanced robotic systems are expected to reshape manufacturing and heavy industry over the coming decade, cutting production costs and lifting output once they scale. By squeezing Chinese imports out of the market, Washington is betting it can force a rapid buildout of the American robotics industrial base, so the domestic economy can eventually rely on these next generation machines without inviting the very threats the ban was written to stop.