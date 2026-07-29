CATEGORIES
home News

US Slams Door On Chinese Humanoid Robots Over Spying Threats

by Tim SweezyWednesday, July 29, 2026, 10:54 AM EDT
hero chinese unitree humanoid robot in kitchen
Securing the tech supply chain has become one of Washington's biggest priorities, and the latest move takes direct aim at the machines meant to power the next industrial era. The Federal Communications Commission has banned the import and authorization of new Chinese humanoid robots, alongside quadruped robot dogs and connected power inverters, in a decision built to shield the American artificial intelligence supply chain from foreign disruption and data theft. Earlier this year the FCC banned all routers made outside the US over 'severe' security risks.

Federal officials increasingly worry that networked robotics and grid hardware could hand hostile actors a quiet path into critical infrastructure, whether through espionage or a coordinated power blackout. FCC Chair Brendan Carr said the agency is acting to "secure America's critical supply chains" while trimming the country's reliance on foreign technology.


Modern humanoid robots can be seen as walking surveillance platforms, stuffed with high fidelity sensors that map and record almost everything around them. They lean on light detection and ranging systems along with acoustic, tactile, and thermal sensors to move through human spaces, and that hardware feeds a constant stream of sensitive data a malicious operator could siphon off.

The threat is not hypothetical. Earlier this year a flaw in one class of foreign made robots let attackers reach thousands of units inside homes worldwide, exposing live camera feeds, microphone audio, and detailed floor maps. A separate exploit let a remote actor hijack humanoid robots and scan for more, raising the prospect of a self-spreading robot botnet.

The restrictions land on unreleased models seeking approval for the domestic market, and the agency keeps the power to revoke clearances already granted to equipment on sale today. Companies are not entirely shut out. Manufacturers can still pursue conditional approvals through a dedicated application process, one that mirrors the exemption route carved out for foreign made drones and lets them keep FCC authorization while they move production onshore. That pathway routes robot approvals through the Pentagon and hands power inverter decisions to the Department of Homeland Security, with each device class judged on whether it poses an unacceptable national security risk.


The timing is loaded, arriving weeks before a planned September meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping and deep inside a technology race neither side wants to lose. China builds far more humanoid robots than any rival, with analysts pegging its share of the global market near 85%, which turns an American import ban into a real supply squeeze. One firm feeling the pressure is Unitree (seen in videos above), a leading Chinese robotics maker the Pentagon recently added to its list of companies it says aid the Chinese military, a label Beijing firmly rejects.

“Restricting their access to the U.S. removes an important future market and protects U.S. developers from potential price competition,” remarked analyst Kangyuxiao Li of Morningstar. “However, it will not materially slow China’s overall humanoid development, given the size of its domestic manufacturing base and opportunities in other export markets.”

Underneath the security language sits a broader federal effort to treat robotics as foundational technology for both defense and industry. Advanced robotic systems are expected to reshape manufacturing and heavy industry over the coming decade, cutting production costs and lifting output once they scale. By squeezing Chinese imports out of the market, Washington is betting it can force a rapid buildout of the American robotics industrial base, so the domestic economy can eventually rely on these next generation machines without inviting the very threats the ban was written to stop.
Tags:  robotics, security, FCC, China, humanoid robot
Tim Sweezy

Tim Sweezy

Tim's first PC was a Tandy TRS-80 and cut his gaming teeth on Pong, Atari, and the local arcade. He now enjoys sharing his passion for tech with his sons and grandsons. Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use