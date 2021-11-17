Upcoming Meteor Storm Will Be Intensely Spectacular, Here's Where And When To Watch





So, where should you go to watch the Leonid meteor shower? You can more than likely view the show from the comforts of your own backyard, but the best place to watch is away from as much light pollution as possible. If you are wanting the optimal viewing experience you may want to jump into the car and head out into the countryside. City, state and national parks often are located in areas with little light pollution. These can also offer a safer environment as they are likely to be patrolled. But anywhere you can find that is away from the glaring city lights should be fine.







