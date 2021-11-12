Fireballs Are Slamming Into Jupiter, Should We Be Worried On Earth?





The task of observing these collisions is typically placed upon amateur astronomers. It would take too much time for professionals to use a high-powered telescope, especially since these occurrences can be viewed with small telescopes. So take heart amateur astronomers, your efforts are indeed important and needed when it comes to capturing these flashes of light.







Image credit: Twitter user @yotsuyubi21





That said, the most intriguing sightings of the most recent impact was actually captured by a professional astronomer, Ko Arimatsu of Kyoto University in Japan. Arimatsu typically keeps a telescope pointed at Jupiter in the hopes of observing an asteroid entering Jupiter's atmosphere. In the most recent impact he was actually able to capture it in two different wavelengths, which gives scientists more data about the energy released and the mass of the impactor.