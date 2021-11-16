US Blasts Russia's Reckless Space Missile Test That Caused Astronauts To Take Shelter In ISS On Nov 15, 2021





The U.S, Department of State issued a statement of its own. It described the test as having generated over fifteen hundred pieces of trackable orbital debris and likely generating hundreds of thousands of pieces of smaller orbital debris. It added, "The long-lived debris created by this dangerous and irresponsible test will now threaten satellites and other space objects that are vital to all nation's security, economic, and scientific interests for decades to come."









It is believed that Russia was carrying out a test on its PL-19 Nudol surface-to-space missile from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome. The missile has been tested more that ten times to date without ever hitting a target in space. However, this time the missile struck a target, an old Russian intelligence satellite called Cosmos-1408. The satellite and remnants of the missile are what make up the debris field that has endangered other satellites and possibly the lives of those on the ISS and taikonauts aboard the Chinese space station.