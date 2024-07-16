Save Up To 60% On Blink Cameras, Ring Doorbells And More With Prime Day Deals
Amazon Prime Day 2024 has arrived, and deals abound on a wide assortment of items across broad range of categories. That includes Amazon's own hardware, naturally. To that end, you can find great deals on Blink security cameras, Ring video doorbells, and more.
Blink Outdoor 4The world is a crazy place, and making one’s home feel more secure while at home or away can help put the mind at ease. The Blink Outdoor 4 (4th Gen) wire-free smart security camera system is an excellent way to start the process, and potential buyers can grab a great deal right now via Amazon Prime Day deals.
This bundle includes five Outdoor 4 cameras. All five cameras deliver a 1080p live view, infrared night vision, and allow for two-way audio. All come with AA lithium batteries, which Blink remarks can power the cameras up to two years without a need for a battery change. The devices can also connect to an Alexa-enabled device to engage live view, arm and disarm the system, and more using just the user’s voice.
Each camera can alert the owner of detected motion quickly via a smartphone with dual-zone, enhanced motion detection. Owners can receive alerts when a person is detected with embedded computer vision (CV) as part of an optional Blink Subscription Plan (sold separately).
The Blink Outdoor 4 security camera system is currently an incredible 60% off MSRP for just $159.99.
Ring Video DoorbellAnother way to easily add security to a home is through a video doorbell. Ring Video Doorbell provides 1080p HD video, improved motion detection, and allows home owners to quickly see who is at their door without having to even be at home.
This version of the Ring Video Doorbell is updated from the original. Owners will appreciate improved motion detection, privacy zones and audio privacy, and what Ring refers to as “crisper” night night vision. A video feed can be viewed from a smartphone, tablet, or PC, making answering the door faster and safer. The unit is powered by a built-in rechargeable battery, or can be connected via doorbell wires for constant power.
Setup is made easy by connecting the unit to Wi-Fi through the Ring app and mounting with the included tools. With a Ring Protect Plan (subscription sold separately), owners can record all their videos, review what was missed for up to 180 days, and share videos and photos. The unit can also be connected to an Alexa-enabled device to be controlled via the owner’s voice.
The Ring Video Doorbell is currently half off for only $49.99.
Also available from Ring:
- The Ring Wired Doorbell Pro for 50% off at $149.99.
- The Ring Stick Up Cam Battery for 45% off for $54.99.
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen)As mentioned with the Blink Outdoor 4 security camera system and the Ring Video Doorbell, owners can control those devices with just their voice with an Alexa-enabled device. The Amazon Echo Dot is just the device to do so.
Amazon says the fifth gen Echo Dot is the best sounding yet. Users can enjoy an improved audio experience compared to any previous Echo Dot with Alexa for clearer vocals, deeper bass, and vibrant sound. Playing one’s favorite music, audiobooks, or podcasts is made easy through Bluetooth, and can be placed throughout a home. Alexa can also provide weather updates, start a hands-free timer, or provide a joke to make one’s day a bit brighter.
Not only can the Amazon Echo Dot pair with a security system, it can also connect to other devices throughout a home, such as being able to control the temperature, or by creating a home theater experience with a Fire TV. The possibilities are vast.
It should be noted, Amazon is looking at providing AI-enabled Alexa services with a $10 per month subscription plan in the near future.
The Amazon Echo Dot is currently on sale for 50% off for $24.99.
Also on sale: The Amazon Echo Spot (a brand new device) for 44% off at $44.99, and Amazon Echo Show at 43% off for $84.99.