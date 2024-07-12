Amazon Prime Day Preview: Apple AirPods Max Hits New Low Price And More Great Deals





You only have to wait a few more days before Amazon kicks off its next Prime Day sale , which starts on Tuesday, July 16 at precisely 12:01 am PDT, and runs through Wednesday, July 17. If you're looking to score a bargain right now, however, some early deals are already in effect. One of those deals is an all-time low price for Apple's AirPods Max.





Apple's AirPods Max in Green or Pink for $398 at Amazon (save $152). There are a few other colorway options available, but those are the two that are marked down the most at the time of this writing. And to our knowledge, this is also the first time that the AirPods Max has ever sold in new condition (read: not refurbished or used) for less than $400. You can scoreor(save $152). There are a few other colorway options available, but those are the two that are marked down the most at the time of this writing. And to our knowledge, this is also the first time that the AirPods Max has ever sold in new condition (read: not refurbished or used) for less than $400.





The AirPods Max is a wireless, over-ear set of headphones powered by Apple's H1 chip. It features active noise cancellation (ANC), a transparency mode if you need to hear your surroundings, Dolby Atmos support, spatial audio, and up to 20 hours of listening, according to Apple. The Cupertino outfit also says you can net 1.5 hours of listening with a quick 5-minute charge.















Ring Battery Doorbell Pro for $149.99 at Amazon (save $180). This is the newest model for 2024, and also Ring's best battery-powered doorbell in its lineup. Hopefully whatever you end up ordering during (or before) the Prime Day sales event doesn't end up stolen by a porch pirate. As a possible deterrent, you can snag the latestfor. This is the newest model for 2024, and also Ring's best battery-powered doorbell in its lineup.





The Ring Battery Doorbell Pro offers 1536p head-to-toe video and 3D motion detection. It also boasts enhanced imaging sensors for a clearer view when the sun goes down (or during gloomy days where sunlight is in short supply).





Unfortunately, the reality is that capturing a thief on video won't necessarily lead to an arrest or to the retrieval of whatever was stolen. However, cameras (surveillance and doorbells) can act as a deterrent for less brazen crooks. The Ring Battery Doorbell Pro also features person and package alerts so you can be notified the moment a package is dropped off at your doorstep.





