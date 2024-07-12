CATEGORIES
home News

Amazon Prime Day Preview: Apple AirPods Max Hits New Low Price And More Great Deals

by Paul LillyFriday, July 12, 2024, 11:36 AM EDT
Man wearing Apple's AirPods Max.
You only have to wait a few more days before Amazon kicks off its next Prime Day sale, which starts on Tuesday, July 16 at precisely 12:01 am PDT, and runs through Wednesday, July 17. If you're looking to score a bargain right now, however, some early deals are already in effect. One of those deals is an all-time low price for Apple's AirPods Max.

You can score Apple's AirPods Max in Green or Pink for $398 at Amazon (save $152). There are a few other colorway options available, but those are the two that are marked down the most at the time of this writing. And to our knowledge, this is also the first time that the AirPods Max has ever sold in new condition (read: not refurbished or used) for less than $400.

The AirPods Max is a wireless, over-ear set of headphones powered by Apple's H1 chip. It features active noise cancellation (ANC), a transparency mode if you need to hear your surroundings, Dolby Atmos support, spatial audio, and up to 20 hours of listening, according to Apple. The Cupertino outfit also says you can net 1.5 hours of listening with a quick 5-minute charge.

Ring Battery Doorbell Pro with the cover off.

Hopefully whatever you end up ordering during (or before) the Prime Day sales event doesn't end up stolen by a porch pirate. As a possible deterrent, you can snag the latest Ring Battery Doorbell Pro for $149.99 at Amazon (save $180). This is the newest model for 2024, and also Ring's best battery-powered doorbell in its lineup.

The Ring Battery Doorbell Pro offers 1536p head-to-toe video and 3D motion detection. It also boasts enhanced imaging sensors for a clearer view when the sun goes down (or during gloomy days where sunlight is in short supply).

Unfortunately, the reality is that capturing a thief on video won't necessarily lead to an arrest or to the retrieval of whatever was stolen. However, cameras (surveillance and doorbells) can act as a deterrent for less brazen crooks. The Ring Battery Doorbell Pro also features person and package alerts so you can be notified the moment a package is dropped off at your doorstep.

Here are some more early Prime Day deals...

Amazon Fire TV on a gray background.
Additionally, you can hit up Amazon's Prime Day deals page for more early bargains across a wide assortment of product categories.
Tags:  deals, Apple, Amazon, (NASDAQ:AMZN), prime day, airpods max
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform Of Choice
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment