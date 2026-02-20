TOZO’s Top-Rated Wireless Earbuds Are Just $12 Right Now
This isn't a joke, and we're not being paid to promote these headphones. Actually, to tell the truth, the author had a pair that he was quite fond of. They were stolen from his bag, and he went to replace them only to realize that the buds were on deep discount. Seeing that, he elected to pass on the good word to you, our dear readers.
Let's make it clear: these are $22 (MSRP) earbuds. They do not have active noise cancellation, they don't support the fancier high-quality Bluetooth audio formats, and they don't support wireless charging. You charge the case via USB Type-C, and the earbuds connect to tiny gold contacts in the case to get their power. It's almost old-school in its basic design, but come on, they're twelve dollars. What do you want?
The really amazing part about these headphones is that they really, really don't sound like $22 earbuds. Don't get us wrong; they're not going to compete with your name-brand audio gear. But if you find conventional Bluetooth audio acceptable, these buds have clear highs and punchy bass. Most people will find the audio profile perfectly fine for casual listening. They include microphones for calls, too.
If the lack of ANC is simply a dealbreaker for you, TOZO's much fancier NC9 earbuds are also 44% off. Normally $49.99, these are down to $27.99. For that price, you get a nice set of wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation for listening in noisy environments, superior IPX8 ingress protection, and an LED display on the case that clearly shows battery levels for both buds as well as the case itself. TOZO says the NC9s support listening for up to 10 hours with ANC on.
If you need some new earbuds but don't like either of these options, there are actually a bunch of earbuds on awesome discounts right now. Check out these selections: