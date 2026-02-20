CATEGORIES
TOZO’s Top-Rated Wireless Earbuds Are Just $12 Right Now

by Zak KillianFriday, February 20, 2026, 02:00 PM EDT
hero tozo a1 earbuds
Yes, twelve dollars. These aren't some turn-of-the-millennium wired bunkum you'd find on the discount rack at Target, either. TOZO's A1 wireless earbuds are true, fully wireless Bluetooth 5.3 in-ear headphones that come complete with a charging case and even a customizable EQ. They're normally bargain priced at just $21.99, but right now, you can pick up a pair for just $12.31, 44% off!

tozo a1 earbuds body
TOZO A1 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds: $12.31 at Amazon (44% off!)

This isn't a joke, and we're not being paid to promote these headphones. Actually, to tell the truth, the author had a pair that he was quite fond of. They were stolen from his bag, and he went to replace them only to realize that the buds were on deep discount. Seeing that, he elected to pass on the good word to you, our dear readers.

Let's make it clear: these are $22 (MSRP) earbuds. They do not have active noise cancellation, they don't support the fancier high-quality Bluetooth audio formats, and they don't support wireless charging. You charge the case via USB Type-C, and the earbuds connect to tiny gold contacts in the case to get their power. It's almost old-school in its basic design, but come on, they're twelve dollars. What do you want?

The really amazing part about these headphones is that they really, really don't sound like $22 earbuds. Don't get us wrong; they're not going to compete with your name-brand audio gear. But if you find conventional Bluetooth audio acceptable, these buds have clear highs and punchy bass. Most people will find the audio profile perfectly fine for casual listening. They include microphones for calls, too.

tozo nc9 earbuds body
TOZO NC9 True Wireless Earbuds with ANC: $27.99 at Amazon (44% off!)

If the lack of ANC is simply a dealbreaker for you, TOZO's much fancier NC9 earbuds are also 44% off. Normally $49.99, these are down to $27.99. For that price, you get a nice set of wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation for listening in noisy environments, superior IPX8 ingress protection, and an LED display on the case that clearly shows battery levels for both buds as well as the case itself. TOZO says the NC9s support listening for up to 10 hours with ANC on.

If you need some new earbuds but don't like either of these options, there are actually a bunch of earbuds on awesome discounts right now. Check out these selections:

anker soundcore p31i body
Anker Soundcore P31i: ANC, LDAC, AI translation, spatial audio, IP55, fast charging
Currently $36.99 at Amazon (26% off)

earfun air pro 4 body
EarFun Air Pro 4: ANC, LDAC, aptX, Bluetooth 5.4, multipoint connection, 52 hours playback
Currently $53.18 at Amazon (34% off!)

oneplus buds
OnePlus Buds 4: ANC, LHDC 5.0, Adaptive Transparency, 11mm drivers
Tags:  deals, Audio, earbuds
Zak Killian

Zak Killian

A 30-year PC building veteran, Zak is a modern-day Renaissance man who may not be an expert on anything, but knows just a little about nearly everything.
