Every Pair Of Headphones In New Study Found To Contain Toxic Chemicals





The research examined a broad spectrum of hardware, ranging from premium models from Apple, Bose, Samsung, and Sennheiser to budget-friendly options sold on platforms like Shein and Temu. Regardless of the price point or brand reputation, the lab results were telling: toxic chemicals are baked into the very plastic formulation of these devices. Bisphenol A (BPA), a synthetic chemical that mimics estrogen, was detected in 98% of the samples, while its equally concerning substitute, Bisphenol S (BPS), appeared in more than three-quarters. Granted, each sample tested had varying degrees of toxicity, some faring much better than others, although the immediate takeaway is that the chemical makeup is a crap-shoot even between models of one particular brand.





Credit: Arnika

