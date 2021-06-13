CATEGORIES
by Nathan OrdSunday, June 13, 2021, 01:44 PM EDT

Top E3 Debut Games And Preorder Info From BF 2042 To Far Cry 6, Deathloop And More

E3 is upon us and so too are several game debuts and preorders becoming available right now. Today we will look at some of the more popular games being shown off so you too can know what is coming and be excited as we are…

Battlefield 2042

bf1 top e3 debut games and preorder info from bf 2042 to far cry 6 deathloop and more

For months we only had leaks, but now Battlefield 2042 has been unveiled, showing a dystopian world mired in suffering. This game marks a new generation of Battlefield, with 128-player maps, special operators called “Specialists,” new modes and maps, and even natural disasters.

bf2 top e3 debut games and preorder info from bf 2042 to far cry 6 deathloop and more

Battlefield 2042 looks like it will be quite exciting, so we cannot wait for its launch on October 22nd. If you want to grab BF2042, it starts at the regular price of $59.99 on PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Also, we hope to learn some more about this game later today, so stay tuned to HotHardware for Battlefield 2042 updates.

bf3 top e3 debut games and preorder info from bf 2042 to far cry 6 deathloop and more

Deathloop

dl1 top e3 debut games and preorder info from bf 2042 to far cry 6 deathloop and more

Up next on our list is Deathloop, a first-person shooter from the studio behind Dishonored. In a Groundhog Day kind of way, “two rival assassins are trapped in a mysterious timeloop on the island of Blackreef, doomed to repeat the same day for eternity.” As Colt, you must work to take out eight targets before day’s end; however, Julianna’s sole mission is to take Cole out and keep the loop rolling.

dl2 top e3 debut games and preorder info from bf 2042 to far cry 6 deathloop and more

If you want to get in on the murderous loop, the game will become available on September 14th. You can preorder this title right now for PC or PS5, starting at just $59.99.

dl3 top e3 debut games and preorder info from bf 2042 to far cry 6 deathloop and more

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

dyl1 top e3 debut games and preorder info from bf 2042 to far cry 6 deathloop and more

Following the popular Dying Light, Dying Light 2 Stay Human is an open-world survival parkour game. At night, your character must avoid the infected, but when the sun rises, you must face a desperate city where humans have reverted to a modern dark age. Power and resources are scarce, and ruling bodies have all but disintegrated. It is up to you to shape this new world around you “as decide the fate of a society on the brink of collapse.”

dyl2 top e3 debut games and preorder info from bf 2042 to far cry 6 deathloop and more

If you want to play Dying Light 2 Stay Human, it will come a little later on December 7th for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. It starts at just $59.99, and you can preorder it right here.

dyl3 top e3 debut games and preorder info from bf 2042 to far cry 6 deathloop and more

Elden Ring

el1 top e3 debut games and preorder info from bf 2042 to far cry 6 deathloop and more

Though we do not know much about Elden Ring, the “fantasy action-RPG adventure” looks rather exciting. It is even more so when you consider it was devised by Dark Souls creator Hidetaka Miyazaki and critically acclaimed author George R. R. Martin. Hopefully, we will learn more about this game later today at Xbox’s E3 event, so keep an eye out for that.

el2 top e3 debut games and preorder info from bf 2042 to far cry 6 deathloop and more

If a spiritual successor to Dark Souls sounds interesting to you already, however, you can pick this up for PlayStation and Xbox for just $59.99 on Amazon. It will become available to play on January 21st, 2022.

el3 top e3 debut games and preorder info from bf 2042 to far cry 6 deathloop and more

Far Cry 6

fc1 top e3 debut games and preorder info from bf 2042 to far cry 6 deathloop and more

In the long line of Far Cry games, Far Cry 6 will take players to the fictional country of Yara under its oppressive dictator Antón Castillo who is played by Giancarlo Esposito of Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian. You will play as Dani Rojas, a “native Yaran and military dropout desperately trying to flee their home country.” If you want to find out more about the game, you can check out our previous coverage here.

fc2 top e3 debut games and preorder info from bf 2042 to far cry 6 deathloop and more

As we said then, the game looks quite good, and we are excited for it to come out on October 7th on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. If you want to preorder it, it starts at $59.88 for the standard edition on Amazon.

fc3 top e3 debut games and preorder info from bf 2042 to far cry 6 deathloop and more

Halo Infinite

halo1 top e3 debut games and preorder info from bf 2042 to far cry 6 deathloop and more

The epic Halo series is making a return with what Microsoft calls “the most expansive Master Chief story yet.” Players will navigate a world where “all hope is lost and humanity’s fate hangs in the balance,” facing a ruthless foe from within “the armor of humanity’s greatest hero.”

halo2 top e3 debut games and preorder info from bf 2042 to far cry 6 deathloop and more

While the preorder is not available quite yet, we hope to see it come up soon on Amazon, so keep an eye on the store page for updates. Halo Infinite is slated for release on December 31st later this year, so there should be some more news soon.

halo3 top e3 debut games and preorder info from bf 2042 to far cry 6 deathloop and more

Tales of Arise

tales1 top e3 debut games and preorder info from bf 2042 to far cry 6 deathloop and more

This game may be the one outlier you may not have heard about, but that does not mean this action RPG from Bandai Namco should be discounted. This is the next chapter in the “Tales of” series from the studio, featuring a rich story and “a vibrant world and new cast of characters.”

tales2 top e3 debut games and preorder info from bf 2042 to far cry 6 deathloop and more

If you are interested, this will become available on September 10th later this year on PlayStation 4 and 5 and Xbox One for just $59.99 on Amazon.

tales3 top e3 debut games and preorder info from bf 2042 to far cry 6 deathloop and more

Where To Keep Updated On These New Games

games top e3 debut games and preorder info from bf 2042 to far cry 6 deathloop and more

E3 2021 is the 26th E3 even which runs from June 12th through the 15th. Today is the Xbox and Bethesda E3, which will show quite a few of these games off, like Battlefield 2042. You can watch everything from that event live on Twitch, YouTube, and others. However, if you cannot make the stream, stay tuned to HotHardware, as we will be covering things such as the Battlefield 2042 gameplay reveal coming later today.  Also, let us know what you think of these games in the comments below. 
