Battlefield 2042 Jaw-Dropping Reveal: Here’s Everything We Know Of EA’s Futuristic Shooter





The World-Changing Years Leading Up To 2042









In the years leading up to 2042, humans faced several world-changing events like super-storms, depressions, food and fuel shortages, and countries collapsing. This has led to "the greatest crisis in human history," with over 1.2 billion people left without homes and countries locking down their borders. These people, called the Non-Patriated or No-Pats, band together and become a staple of the new world that begins to bud from the devastation in the late 2030s. However, tensions between the US and Russia skyrocket as the superpowers go after control of this new world.

Battlefield 2042 Multiplayer And Maps









While we do not have all the details quite yet, Battlefield 2042's multiplayer gameplay is primed to be an epic experience. Of course, the fan-favorite and iconic sandbox mode Conquest is making a return, now supporting 128 players on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. We also get to see the return of Breakthrough, with attackers and defenders battling over "larger-scale sectors as the Attackers push towards the final objective." There is also a new mode called Hazard Zone and a mode that has been redacted, which we should hear about soon at EA Play Live on July 22nd. Going forward, there will also be a free and paid Battle Pass which will bring new content each three-month season.





















































Specialists









Earlier this week, we heard a rumor of "Specialists" coming to Battlefield, and these rumors turned out to be true. As of right now, four specialists with varying capabilities have been revealed, with six more remaining hidden. Of the four revealed, Webster Mackay is an ex-military assault soldier from Canada who comes equipped with a grappling hook and can move more quickly while aiming.













Next up, Maria Falck is the healer with a syrette pistol and revival kit that heals players to full health.

























Battlefield 2042 Release Date And Price