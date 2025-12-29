Needs Gobs Of RAM? This 4TB DDR5 Memory Kit Is Only $76,999
by
Zak Killian
—
Monday, December 29, 2025, 02:44 PM EDT
Check out this memory kit from Nemix: 4096 TB of DDR5-6400 memory across sixteen 256GB sticks. The voltage is JEDEC-standard 1.1v, and the registered RAM supports multi-byte ECC, too. It's only $76,999, which comes out to an eye-watering $18.80 per gigabyte, or $4,812 per module.
Nevermind that there currently aren't any systems with 16-channel memory that could actually make use of a pre-matched kit like this, nor any machines with 8-channel memory that will do 6400 MT/s at eight ranks (two DIMMs, four ranks each) per channel. This is definitely a future-looking product meant for next-generation systems reported to sport a full sixteen memory channels, meaning that they should be able to hit the full 6.4 Gbps per-pin transfer rate of this RAM.
The price isn't cheap, even considering the high-end hardware in question, and even taking into account the fact that the memory market is completely out of control right now. Looking at price aggregators, it looks like the going price for DDR5 at 6400 MT/s is somewhere around $11/gigabyte. Of course, those are overclocked UDIMMs meant for gaming machines, not hyper-dense and power-efficient JEDEC RDIMMs with ECC support. There's a world of difference in terms of both performance and reliability.
While Nemix isn't a household name for your typical DIY PC builder, the company is very well-known among server and datacenter operators. Actually, it's interesting to see Nemix offering a product like this, as the long-lived vendor (active since 1993) is more typically known for offering memory products based around older standards to help keep obsolete business, government, and defense systems running.
If $77,000 is too rich for your blood—or you simply don't need four terabytes of memory—how about this 1TB kit, with eight 128GB dual-rank modules? You can pick it up on Amazon for just $22,999.99, with free Prime shipping even. Obviously, it goes without saying that these modules won't work in your typical desktop, but if you've got a server sitting around without RAM, it might be better to buy now than wait for prices to rise even more.