Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 DDR5 Blazes Past 13000 MT/s To Set Speed Record





One thing that's often said in sports is that records are meant to be broken. That applies to the sport of overclocking, and to that end, Patriot Memory's Viper Xtreme 5 DDR5 memory just set a validated memory frequency record, with overclocker AiMax hitting 13,211.4 MT/s (6605.7 MHz) to leapfrog previous records set with Adata, G.Skill, and most recently, Corsair memory modules.





In a press release, Patriot Memory gave a shout out to tuning expert Brian (aka "Chew") for assisting in the effort. The record run was achieved on a Gigabyte Z890 Aorus Tachyon Ice motherboard with an Intel Core Ultra 7 265K Arrow Lake processor coming along for the ride.





"Breaking the memory frequency world record is a monumental feat that validates the relentless engineering and design philosophy behind the Viper Xtreme 5 series," said Les Henry, VP of Sales at Patriot Memory. "This milestone isn't just a number—it's proof of our commitment to performance excellence, giving our customers confidence that they're running the most capable memory on the market."







Source: AiMax via HWBOT





As you might have guessed, extreme cooling was needed to hit the breakneck frequency, which is validated at HWBOT . Liquid nitrogen (LN2) cooling is the go-to method for chasing memory speed records, and obviously that is also what makes these speeds not feasible for every day use.





That said, memory makers continue to push the limits. The advent of CUDIMMs , or clock unbuffered dual in-line memory modules, has enabled a new class of DDR5 memory modules at faster speeds than regular DIMMs. CUDIMMs employ a client clock driver (CKD) chip that reduces clock jitter for for more reliable clock signals, and it's led to faster memory kits being released at retail.





We've yet to see any DDR5-10000 kits at retail, though we're getting close. Last September, Asgard announced a Thor-branded DDR5-9600 memory kit. And over on Amazon, you can snag a 48GB (2x24GB) G.Skill Trident Z5 CK DDR5-9000 kit for $408.99 . Yes, it's pricey, but it exists.



