Starfield Is Bethesda’s Biggest Game Launch Ever, Surpassing Even Skyrim And Fallout





Fortunately for Bethesda and its Microsoft overlords , Starfield has also been a huge success. The company announced one day after the game's official launch on September 6th that the new release had hit 6 million players across all platforms. That unsurprisingly makes it the biggest Bethesda game launch of all time.





Starfield's player numbers also benefit from the title being on Microsoft's Game Pass service from day one, too. Anyone who downloads and launches the game for free on Game Pass gets counted in those six million players, so that number doesn't exactly translate to six million sales. Even still, to hit six million players one day after release is an incredible accomplishment, and we don't mean to rain on Bethesda's parade.





The game had over 300 mods on NexusMods before it even officially released.