Here Are Ten Of The Best Gaming Laptops Of 2023
The holiday shopping season is coming to a close, but that doesn’t mean shoppers will get the gaming laptop they wished for under the Christmas tree. Whether someone is on a budget, or received a bunch of Amazon gift cards to put toward the purchase of their dream gaming laptop, here are 10 of the best we could find to choose from below.
Acer Nitro 17 Gaming LaptopThe Acer Nitro 17 gaming laptop features an AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processor, along with NVIDIA’s DLSS 3 technology. It has a large 17.3-inch QHD display with 165Hz refresh that delivers an immersive gaming experience on the go. Toss in a 4-zone RGB keyboard and NitroSense software, and you have a solid gaming laptop for any occasion.
The AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS Octa-Core processor can be boosted up to 5.1GHz with Precision Boost software. The Acer Nitro 17 also comes with 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD. To meet the graphic demands, it also has an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU that can be used for both gaming and creating content.
NVIDIA’s Advanced Optimus graphics switching technology allows a laptop to dynamically switch between the integrated graphics (inside the processor) and the discrete graphics (NVIDIA GPU) without having to reboot the system. This enables a gamer to quickly and easily tune gameplay so that gameplay is as fluid as possible on the 17.3-inch QHD display.
The Acer Nitro 17 gaming laptop with an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS Octa-Core CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB RAM, and 1TB Gen 4 SSD is currently 16% off for $1,175.70.
A slightly more affordable Acer gaming laptop to consider is the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop with an Intel 12-core i5-12500H CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6GB GPU, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD which is currently $999.99.
MSI Pulse 15 Gaming LaptopFor a little more money, or Amazon gift cards from Christmas, a gamer can grab an MSI Pulse 15 gaming laptop. MSI describes this laptop as “Pulsating Power” with an Intel 13th Gen i7 CPU. This MSI laptop is built not only for gaming, but can double as a powerful business laptop as well with Windows 11 Pro included.
The display is a 15.6-inch QHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It is said to deliver 100% DCI-P3 that delivers an abundant color gamut, and more vivid colors and details for gaming. The MSI Pulse 15 is cooled with Cooler Boost 5 technology that ensures optimal thermal dissipation, according to the company.
To help power the graphics is an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU powered by the Ada architecture. The laptop comes with 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1 TB SSD.
The MSI Pulse15 gaming laptop with an Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB DDR5 RAM, and 1TB NVMe SSD is currently 7% off for $1,583.99.
Another MSI gaming laptop to consider is the MSI Raider GE68HX gaming laptop with and Intel 24-core i9-13950HX, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 8GB GPU, 32GB DDR5 RAM, and 1TB SSD is currently $1,599.
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 Gaming LaptopFurther up the scale in terms of pricing and power is the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i gaming laptop. This powerful gaming laptop comes with the high-end Intel i9-13900HX processor. This CPU’s E-cores can be boosted up to 3.90GHz, while the P-cores can be up to 5.40GHz. Gamers should be more than happy with having 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a total of 2TBs of SSD storage.
Bringing the game alive is an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 16GB GDDR6 laptop GPU. The imagery created by this powerhouse GPU is delivered on a 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 240Hz IPS display. The display has an anti-glare coating, narrow bezel, low blue light setting, and can deliver up to 500 nits of screen brightness.
The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 gaming laptop with an Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 16GB, 32GB DDR5 RAM, and 2TB NVMe SSD is currently $2,999.
Don’t need all that power, but are a Lenovo fan? Then maybe one of these Lenovo gaming laptops can meet the need:
- The Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 laptop with an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD is currently $999.99.
- The Lenovo Legion Slim 5 gaming laptop with an AMD Zen4 8-core Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 8GB GPU, 32GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD is currently $1,249.
If none of those gaming laptops meet the needs, check out a couple more below:
- The HP Victus gaming laptop with an Intel Core i7-13700H CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB DDR5 RAM, and 1TB SSD is currently $1,449.99.
- The Asus ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop with an Intel Core i7-13650HX CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, 32GB DDR5 RAM, and 1TB PCIe SSD is currently $1,439.