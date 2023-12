Here Are Ten Of The Best Gaming Laptops Of 2023

Acer Nitro 17 Gaming Laptop





MSI Pulse 15 Gaming Laptop





Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 Gaming Laptop





The Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 laptop with an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD is currently $999.99 .

laptop with an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD is . The Lenovo Legion Slim 5 gaming laptop with an AMD Zen4 8-core Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 8GB GPU, 32GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD is currently $1,249 .

The HP Victus gaming laptop with an Intel Core i7-13700H CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB DDR5 RAM, and 1TB SSD is currently $1,449.99 .

with an Intel Core i7-13700H CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB DDR5 RAM, and 1TB SSD is . The Asus ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop with an Intel Core i7-13650HX CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, 32GB DDR5 RAM, and 1TB PCIe SSD is currently $1,439 .