Acer Predator Triton Neo 16 Gaming Laptop Flexes Meteor Lake Muscle, RTX 40 Graphics





Today is the day that Intel’s initial Meteor Lake CPU lineup becomes official and as is always the case for these types of launches, OEM system builders and hardware partners are at the ready with a barrage of product announcements. It’s no surprise, then, that Acer is rolling out several new products, one of which is the Predator Triton Neo 16 (PTN16-51), a gaming laptop with Meteor Lake inside.





Acer is calling this a “fully loaded” gaming laptop and from our vantage point, that’s mostly accurate. Starting with the CPU, the Predator Triton Neo 16 can be configured with one of three SKUs: Core Ultra 9 185, Core Ultra 7 155H, or Core Ultra 5 125H. Pricing varies accordingly, but the option is there to suit up with Intel’s new flagship mobile processor with integrated AI smarts, which is a big point of emphasis from Intel.













The Predator Triton Neo 16 is also being offered with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X system memory and up to 2TB of fast solid state drive (SSD) storage, a combination that makes for a burly foundation.





Much is being made about the integrated graphics prowess offered on Meteor Lake, though discrete GPUs are not going anywhere. As such, Acer’s new laptop boasts up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. That’s really our own quibble with the “fully loaded” claim, as there are faster mobile GPUs out there. Still, the RTX 4070 in mobile form is a capable graphics chips.













All of this hardware brawn drives a choice if two different 16-inch display panel options, one of which is a 1920x1200 resolution (WUXGA) screen and the other a premium 3.2K (3200x2000, WQXGA) display with a 165Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA G-Sync support. The higher-end panel is also Calman-Verified and offers up 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space to display “accurate colors right out of the box.”





Regarding the I/O arrangement, users will find a pair of USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI output, two unspecified USB-A ports, a microSD card reader, a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack, and Kensington lock slot.





Beyond those amenities, the newest Triton features 3-zone RGB-backlit keyboard and a cooling system comprised of a 5th generation AeroBlade 3D fan, liquid metal thermal grease on the CPu, and vector heat pipes.





Prospective buyers will have to wait a bit before getting their hands on the Predator Triton Neo 16—it releases in March 2024 with a $1,499.99 starting price.

