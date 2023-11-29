Dell Offers Work-Around For Alienware M18 Gaming Laptop Display Issue With RX 7900M

To give a little background, the Alienware M18 R1 is the only place to find this graphics adapter. It's the only laptop with AMD's Navi 31 inside , and surely an engineering achievement considering the massive power draw and heat output of that processor. The machine worked fine in Dell's labs, but some reviewers and buyers have been suffering all sorts of issues with the machine. What gives? It's because they updated the graphics driver.









In this case, though, it seems to be a requirement. Neither Dell or AMD have explained why the older driver is required for stable operation of the M18, and it's particularly odd given that the driver predates the release of the laptop by more than a month. If we were to speculate, we'd expect that it has to do some specific power management settings that are included or configured in the older driver that aren't found in newer drivers. To be clear, that's pure speculation on our parts, though.





AMD's site still recommends 23.11.1 for the RX 7900M.