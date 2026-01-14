Target Employees Confirm Massive 860GB Source Code Leak Is Real





The breach first came to light in early January 2026, when a threat actor published a 14MB preview of stolen repositories on Gitea, a self-hosted software development platform. This sample was merely the tip of the iceberg, serving as an advertisement for a gargantuan 860GB dataset allegedly containing the retailer's core business logic and internal documentation.





While Target initially remained tight-lipped, multiple staff members with direct knowledge of the company’s infrastructure have since verified that the leaked materials, which reference internal development servers, senior engineers by name, and custom CI/CD pipelines, are genuine.









In an emergency lockdown following the report, Target reportedly moved the company’s internal Git server , `git.target.com`, behind a mandatory VPN to prevent further external access. This move has raised uncomfortable questions within the IT community regarding why such a critical repository was accessible from the public internet in the first place.





Some researchers have suggested a possible link to a workstation compromised by the infostealer malware (similar to the one that attacked Discord accounts ) in September last year, though a definitive connection to the source code theft has not yet been established.