CATEGORIES
home News

Target Employees Confirm Massive 860GB Source Code Leak Is Real

by Aaron LeongWednesday, January 14, 2026, 11:20 AM EDT
hero target store
Talk about a monumental security lapse: American retail giant Target has found its proprietary source code exposed on the dark web, as current and former employees close to the matter confirm the authenticity of the nearly 900GB data leak that has the company (and not mention the cybersecurity world in general) on high alert.

The breach first came to light in early January 2026, when a threat actor published a 14MB preview of stolen repositories on Gitea, a self-hosted software development platform. This sample was merely the tip of the iceberg, serving as an advertisement for a gargantuan 860GB dataset allegedly containing the retailer's core business logic and internal documentation.

While Target initially remained tight-lipped, multiple staff members with direct knowledge of the company’s infrastructure have since verified that the leaked materials, which reference internal development servers, senior engineers by name, and custom CI/CD pipelines, are genuine.

target tx1

For cybersecurity admins and planners, such a leak is far more persistent than a standard theft of personally identifiable customer or account info. Possessing basically the blueprints of a company's software allows bad actors to conduct deep, offline analysis to find hidden vulnerabilities. By studying how Target's systems process transactions, manage inventory, and handle data, hackers can craft targeted exploits that are much harder to detect with standard security tools. The leaked data also reportedly includes internal connection strings and API keys, which could act as a skeleton key for unauthorized entry into third-party services used by the retailer.

In an emergency lockdown following the report, Target reportedly moved the company’s internal Git server, `git.target.com`, behind a mandatory VPN to prevent further external access. This move has raised uncomfortable questions within the IT community regarding why such a critical repository was accessible from the public internet in the first place.

Some researchers have suggested a possible link to a workstation compromised by the infostealer malware (similar to the one that attacked Discord accounts) in September last year, though a definitive connection to the source code theft has not yet been established.

As the 860GB archive is shopped around underground forums by the mystery threat actor, Target currently faces the monumental task of patching this serious breach.
Tags:  security, Hacking, cybersecurity, (NYSE:TGT)
AL

Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment