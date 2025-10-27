CATEGORIES
home IT Infrastructure Security

Hackers Unleash Sinister RedTiger Tool To Hijack Discord Accounts And Infect Gaming PCs

by Alan VelascoMonday, October 27, 2025, 01:44 PM EDT
discord redtiger infostealer hero
Just weeks after a breach led to the theft of sensitive user data that included government issued IDs, Discord users have a new cybersecurity issue to worry about. Security researchers at Netskope have spotted hackers repurposing an open source tool used by security professionals, called RedTiger, to develop an infostealer to target unsuspecting gamers.

The RedTiger infostealer works by modifying the Discord client’s files with custom JavaScript. This enables the malware to intercept traffic to and from the application, exfiltrate valuable data such as Discord account information including payment details, and cryptocurrency wallet data.

Additionally, hackers are able to leverage its ability to intercept traffic in a devious way. It’s possible to track when a user changes their email or password, steal that new login information alongside app tokens, and restrain access to that account. All while a victim believes they’ve taken the steps necessary to secure their account.

discord redtiger infostealer body

If that wasn’t bad enough, the malware has other capabilities that go beyond data theft. One of its features is the ability to take snapshots of a victim’s desktop and, if available, can take a picture of a victim with their webcam. This opens up the possibility for a victim to be blackmailed on top of having their information stolen.

Another feature that makes this malware so potent is the capability to persist on a victim’s device. For now, this only works on Windows based computers, by adding itself to the list of startup items. However, similar functionality is partially in place for systems running Linux and macOS, and will likely be ready sooner rather than later.

As always, users are one of the most important lines of defense in attacks such as this one. Discord users should take extra precaution when clicking links others post in server channels, or when receiving messages from unknown senders.
Tags:  Malware, security, cybersecurity, discord
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment