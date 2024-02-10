Take-Two Earnings Hint At GTA 6 Launch Window And Groundbreaking Gangster Fun
More than ten years since Grand Theft Auto V launched, we're finally starting to hear some real news about the next title in the legendary series. The trailer that released two months ago broke every record, racking up more than 93 million views in the first 24 hour and sitting now at 174 million views and 11 million "likes" on the platform. Needless to say, hype is at an all-time high for the next crime simulator from Rockstar Games.
Now we have some further news about GTA VI thanks to Take-Two's yearly earnings guidance for fiscal year 2025. According to VideoGamesChronicle quoting Wedbush Securities analysts Nick McKay and Michael Pachter, Take-Two revised its earnings estimations for FY2025 significantly downward, from its initial comments of $8 billion USD in May down to just over $7 billion. FY2025 for Take-Two runs from April 2024 to March 2025.
What does this mean? Well, it means that, as we expected before, GTA VI isn't likely to come in 2024. In fact, it's not even necessarily guaranteed to be out next year. If it is, though, it's almost assuredly coming after March. The analysts say that they "have no reason to believe the game has slipped out of calendar 2025," but April next year is the soonest we could see the game launching. It's much more likely the title will see a release in the back half of 2025, and PC gamers will likely have to wait even longer.
However, it's not all bad news. As part of the most recent earnings call, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said "We're seeking perfection. When we feel that we've optimised this, we'll plan for release." There are very few developers who can get away with a "when it's done" release schedule anymore, but Rockstar is certainly at the very top of that list. No game in history has seen the hype level of GTA VI.
There are plenty of reasons to be hyped, of course. We've heard some pretty crazy things rumored about GTA VI, including that it will make use of advanced AI simulation for pedestrians, that it will feature bleeding-edge graphics and animation technology, and that it will come with a bonkers price tag. Indeed, CEO Zelnick reportedly said that 2025 will be "vast, unique, and groundbreaking." Let's hope the game even comes close to the hype.