Report Claims GTA 6 Graphics Are Going To Be Cutting-Edge And Gorgeous
Highly anticipated video game releases are always exciting, even when we're still in the rumor phase. If they are part of a dynasty, the story gets more intense. Enter Grand Theft Auto VI, the next installment of one of the most famous franchises in history. While the connoisseurs amongst you wait to hear about the story and gameplay, there's something else to satiate our primal brains -- the graphics engine.
While the game experienced some unexpected leaks early on, there's new information claiming GTA VI will be a leading-edge graphics showcase. Let's discuss some key areas where we expect improvements over already-beautiful titles such as Red Dead Redemption 2.
Lighting and shadows are an important part of realistic graphics. Due to a big push by NVIDIA into technologies such as ray tracing, everyone in the industry is jumping on that train. GTA VI will supposedly be using a new version of the RAGE engine, an update to the one that drove Red Dead Redemption 2. The environment will be receiving a major upgrade, not only in terms of lighting, but realistic weather that's always changing will also help play a role in the immersion.
One of the most visceral aspects of the GTA franchise is in the use of its vehicles. We can also expect some big improvement in the physics of how these vehicles react in the game world.
Improved graphics, physics, and realism are all nice, but they usually come at a cost. While it's too early to know release dates or even hardware requirements, we can expect the game to need some beefy hardware for max visuals. It's not all sturm und drang, however. Since GTA VI is a title that will release on various platforms, such as consoles, we can expect at least some level of optimization out of the box. While that doesn't always translate to a smooth PC release, upscaling technologies such as NVIDIA's DLSS or AMD's FSR may also help alleviate some performance bottlenecks.
Top image credit: rockstarmag.fr
