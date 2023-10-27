CATEGORIES
home News

GTA 6 Rumors Spiral Out Of Control As Latest Leak Suggests A Bonkers Price Tag

by Thiago TrevisanFriday, October 27, 2023, 01:06 PM EDT
gta car shot
There are games out there that gamers drool over with anticipation to an extraordinary degree. Then there's Grand Theft Auto VI, which seems to have rocketed into the stratosphere in the minds of eager gamers everywhere. This is where both PC and console gamers are jointly united, hoping to one day finally sit down and experience what Rockstar Games has on offer with its latest installment in the franchise. And apparently, all of the development costs incurred on this game won't come cheap for gamers, either. 

We recently witnessed some rumors that the next generation graphics in GTA 6 will be absolutely eye-watering. Coupled with realistic physics and a dynamic environment, we're already rubbing our eyes just waiting to see it. While that's exciting, even more juicy rumors typically revolve around the potential release date of this title. That's still up in the air, and so is the final pricing. There are some speculations that the game may cost up to $150 dollars, however - a spicy proposition even for GTA 6

steam
Newly Released Games With Steam Pricing

If we gaze upon the newly released games on Steam, we see that the trend appears to be pricing new titles around the $59.99 mark. You'll often see a few for less, and even some coming in at $69.99 for the standard version of the games. While a game such as Mortal Kombat 1 starts at $69.99, this is only the regular version. If you want all of the bells and whistles, you'll have to pony up $109.99 for the premium edition. This isn't even the most expensive premium offering you'll find out in the video game world, either. 

Very vague rumors point to $150, but this gives us a starting point for some fun speculation. We already know how popular of a title GTA 5 has been, so there is certainly cause for offering a premium game in GTA 6. We can also expect such a massive title will be incredibly expensive to produce, almost necessitating a larger price tag. While the initial asking price is one way to make gamers pay up for the privilege, it certainly isn't the only one. Unpopular micro transactions and various in-game add-ons can also add up to make it a pricey experience overall. 

premium steam

Having said that, it's very possible GTA 6 may see its standard version more in line with the $69.99 games we've seen this year. It's such a popular and wide release on various platforms, that the volume alone should help to keep some pricing in check. The premium versions of the game are a completely different story, however. It will depend on the value proposition that they present for gamers, and what they include over the standard game. It's very easy to see how a beefy premium version can certainly skyrocket to the $150 or above range, for those willing to shell out the extra cash. 
Tags:  PC Games, Rockstar-Games, gta 6, grand-theft-auto-vi
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment