Here's Every Nintendo Switch 2 Game You Can Preorder In The US Right Now





As much as we'd like to tell you that Nintendo and its retail partners have opened up US preorders for the recently-announced Switch 2 and at the originally announced MSRPs ($449 for the Switch 2 and $499 for the Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle), that is not the case. There's still no word on the situation as Nintendo continues to assess the fast-changing tariffs situation . However, you can preorder a handful of Switch 2 games at Amazon and Best Buy.





The caveat is that only a few are available. And unfortunately, games that are bound to be more popular, like Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza, are not yet up for preorder. However, they they do both have product pages (as does a bunch of Switch 2 accessories).





Here are the Switch 2 games that up for grabs (in preorder form) right now...