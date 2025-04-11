Here's Every Nintendo Switch 2 Game You Can Preorder In The US Right Now

As much as we'd like to tell you that Nintendo and its retail partners have opened up US preorders for the recently-announced Switch 2
and at the originally announced MSRPs ($449 for the Switch 2 and $499 for the Switch 2 + Mario Kart World
Bundle), that is not the case. There's still no word on the situation as Nintendo continues to assess the fast-changing tariffs situation
. However, you can preorder a handful of Switch 2 games at Amazon and Best Buy.
The caveat is that only a few are available. And unfortunately, games that are bound to be more popular, like Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza, are not yet up for preorder. However, they they do both have product pages (as does a bunch of Switch 2 accessories).
Here are the Switch 2 games that up for grabs (in preorder form) right now...
That's it for available games to preorder for the Switch 2. However, there are placeholder listings for a couple of additional games, along with a range of accessories, all at Best Buy. They include...
One thing to keep in mind in case any of those accessory listings goes live is that some of the are already included with the Switch 2 console. Bundled contents include the Switch 2 console, left and right Joy-Con 2 controllers, Joy-Con 2 grip, Joy-Con 2 straps, Switch 2 dock, HDMI cable, USB-C charging cable, and Switch 2 AC adapter.
Finally, there are product listings for the Switch 2 as well, though of course they're not available to preorder in the US just yet. However, here they are...
For your best shot at actually scoring one, be sure to check out our Switch 2 preorder guide
with strategies that could help you thwart scalpers and bots.