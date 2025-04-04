CATEGORIES
Is Nintendo Switch 2's Price Hike On Games A Prelude To GTA 6 Costing $100?

by Alan VelascoFriday, April 04, 2025, 02:20 PM EDT
Nintendo unveiled its upcoming Switch 2 during its Direct event earlier this week. There were a lot of pleasant surprises, with the console being capable of delivering 4K gaming thanks to the inclusion of NVIDIA technologies such as DLSS among them. The Switch 2 and game pricing, however, left a lot to be desired.

Gamers were ecstatic to see that the new console would launch alongside a new Mario Kart game. Although the excitement was immediately lessened once Nintendo revealed it would be priced at $79.99. It’s a big jump from the pricing currently available on the original Switch, where games traditionally sell for $59.99. With the lone exception being The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which goes for $69.99.

This pricing strategy has gamers buzzing, and not in a good way. No one was really expecting Nintendo to increase the price of its software by such a large margin. The discussion around the potential increase in game prices typically revolves around GTA 6, because games in the franchise tend to be huge, and its lengthy development cycle. With this latest development, it’s increased the likelihood that Rockstar will place a $100 price on the standard edition of the game.

Most developers and publishers are likely happy with Nintendo’s move, however. It gives the greenlight to increase pricing without necessarily having to wait for GTA 6 to do so. It might not be the $100 companies would like to hit with games, but another $10 jump will certainly be welcomed as the industry struggles to find ways to increase revenue.

Unfortunately, it seems as if more expensive games will be the new reality going forward. Hopefully prices settle at $80 and not $100, or it risks shrinking the amount of people who can participate.
