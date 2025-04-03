NVIDIA Confirms 4K And DLSS Support For Nintendo Switch 2 Games

The Tegra T239 processor purportedly used in the Switch 2, which is supposedly code-named "Drake," is said to have eight Arm Cortex-A78C CPU cores, a 128-bit LPDDR5X memory interface, and critically for this story, an integrated GPU based on the Ampere architecture with 12 shader modules, giving it 1,536 "CUDA cores," as NVIDIA likes to count them.





Hard to believe that Ampere is nearly five years old already.

NVIDIA's blog post on the topic remarks that the Switch 2 embodies "1,000 engineer-years of effort across every element," and goes on to say that the GPU in the Switch 2 is in fact a "custom GPU." It may be the case that the GPU component in the Switch 2's SoC has some customizations for Nintendo's product—or it could simply be a configuration that isn't used elsewhere.





Metroid Prime 4 Beyond should deliver impressive performance on Switch 2.