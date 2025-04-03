NVIDIA Confirms 4K And DLSS Support For Nintendo Switch 2 Games
Ampere is the GPU architecture that powered the GeForce RTX 30 series, and of course, it includes third-generation tensor cores. So it goes that the Switch 2's integrated GPU should be fully capable of running NVIDIA's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), the company's famous AI-powered upscaler. DLSS provides generally superior results versus earlier versions of AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution—particularly the original spatial "FSR1" algorithm that was used in many Switch 1 games.
Whatever the case, NVIDIA notes that it is indeed capable of making use of DLSS along with AI-powered face tracking and background removal for Nintendo's GameChat feature, and we suspect the advanced noise cancellation and voice isolation technology used with that feature is likely also AI-powered. NVIDIA somewhat shatters the dream that the Switch 2 may have an NPU for these purposes by noting that Tensor Cores are used for them.
According to the chipmaker, the GPU in the Nintendo Switch 2 is fully ten times faster than the one in the original system. That certainly explains how it is able to achieve 60 FPS at 4K on certain games (Metroid Prime 4 Beyond and Fast Fusion). NVIDIA implies that DLSS is in use, although we weren't able to spot any telltale signs of it in the Direct livestream. We're interested to investigate more once the system comes out in June.