Steam Winter Sale Is Live, Here Are Some Of The Best Game Titles To Grab





Gamers are always on the prowl for deals, and Valve’s multiplatform Steam Store has a whole treasure chest of them right now. The game platform’s winter sale has kicked in, with discounts as high as 95 percent off. These deals last through the New Year. Let’s take a look at some of the top game titles up for grab.One of Steam’s top sellers is The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, a title that’s earned more than 200 awards since its release and its own Netflix original series . This one’s on sale for 80 percent off, so grab it quick. Normally, it’s a $40 buy, but Steam’s Winter Sale has it priced at just $7.99. For just $2 more, you can score the Game of the Year Edition, which includes the game’s “Hearts of Stone” and “Blood & Wine” expansions plus additional DLC.



Star Wars fans who don’t already own Jedi Fallen Order are in for a treat. This $39.99 title is on sale at a 63 percent discount, priced at just $14.79 in the Winter Sale.

Another top title is marked down 50 percent. Deathloop, usually a $60 game, is available from the Steam store at just $29.99. Dubbed Groundhog’s Day for assassins, you’ll play as one of the two hired killers trapped in a time loop on a deadly island.

The huge collection of Borderlands 3 mayhem, Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition, is also included in the sale. This bundle would normally set you back almost $115, but you can buy it from Steam now at $39.52. That’s a 66% discount on the base game plus all six content add-ons and more.

A number of game titles in WB Games’ Middle Earth franchise are also steeply discounted. Middle-earth: Shadow of War is 85 percent off, at just $7.49. With a 75 percent discount, you can also get Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, LEGO The Lord of the Rings, or LEGO The Hobbit for just $4.99 each.

Racing fans aren’t left out, either. Almost the entire F1 franchise, which EA raised prices for earlier in 2021, is on sale, including a 60 percent discount on the F1 2021. Snag it for just $23.99, or get the 8-title F1 franchise bundle for 20 percent off.

Steam’s Winter Sale runs from now until January 5, 2021 at 10:00 AM PST (1 PM EST). Don’t forget, though, about Epic Game’s free mystery game each day through the end of December.