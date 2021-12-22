Steam Winter Sale Is Live, Here Are Some Of The Best Game Titles To Grab
One of Steam’s top sellers is The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, a title that’s earned more than 200 awards since its release and its own Netflix original series. This one’s on sale for 80 percent off, so grab it quick. Normally, it’s a $40 buy, but Steam’s Winter Sale has it priced at just $7.99. For just $2 more, you can score the Game of the Year Edition, which includes the game’s “Hearts of Stone” and “Blood & Wine” expansions plus additional DLC.
Star Wars fans who don’t already own Jedi Fallen Order are in for a treat. This $39.99 title is on sale at a 63 percent discount, priced at just $14.79 in the Winter Sale.
Another top title is marked down 50 percent. Deathloop, usually a $60 game, is available from the Steam store at just $29.99. Dubbed Groundhog’s Day for assassins, you’ll play as one of the two hired killers trapped in a time loop on a deadly island.
The huge collection of Borderlands 3 mayhem, Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition, is also included in the sale. This bundle would normally set you back almost $115, but you can buy it from Steam now at $39.52. That’s a 66% discount on the base game plus all six content add-ons and more.
A number of game titles in WB Games’ Middle Earth franchise are also steeply discounted. Middle-earth: Shadow of War is 85 percent off, at just $7.49. With a 75 percent discount, you can also get Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, LEGO The Lord of the Rings, or LEGO The Hobbit for just $4.99 each.
Racing fans aren’t left out, either. Almost the entire F1 franchise, which EA raised prices for earlier in 2021, is on sale, including a 60 percent discount on the F1 2021. Snag it for just $23.99, or get the 8-title F1 franchise bundle for 20 percent off.
Steam’s Winter Sale runs from now until January 5, 2021 at 10:00 AM PST (1 PM EST). Don’t forget, though, about Epic Game’s free mystery game each day through the end of December.