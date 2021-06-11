Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Xbox Series X And PS5 Update Lands, Grab It Now For Free





If you bought Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to play on previous generation consoles, a major update is now available to those who upgraded to next-gen Xbox Series X /S and PlayStation 5 consoles. As promised, Electronic Arts and developer Respawn Entertainment announced that the free cross-generation upgrade is now available to existing owners of the game.

While Jedi: Fallen Order already looked good on consoles like the Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro, the is next-gen makes the game look even better all-around while ramping up performance. According to Respawn, here are the updates presents with the next-gen upgrade:

Higher Resolution Textures & Assets

4K/HDR Resolution

Improved 60 FPS Performance

Significantly Faster Loading Times

As long as you previously purchased the game for Xbox or PlayStation, you are automatically eligible for an upgrade to the next-gen version on Xbox Series S/X or PlayStation 5. However, you will need the original game disc to complete the upgrade process.

This situation, however, leaves owners of the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (who bought the original disc version) in an unfortunate position since the console doesn't include a Blu-ray drive. But Remedy reassures customers that they can validate their physical copy of the game with EA to quality for a digital copy. Once you complete a simple web form and upload your proof of purchase, you'll receive a digital code to get started with the next-gen version of the game.

Gamers will have a choice of two performance settings as well for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 owners:

Performance Mode (On) - 1440p Resolution at 60 fps

Performance Mode (Off) - 4K Resolution at 30 fps

However, owners of the Xbox Series S will only be able to play the game locked in at 1080p resolution at 60 fps.

And here are some other final odds and ends about the next-gen update. Your save games and achievements/trophies will transfer over. And due to the prettier visuals, the game will now consume 50GB of storage space on your console.

If you haven't already purchased the game, EA says the game can be purchased from the Xbox and PlayStation stores for $39.99. However, we'd recommend picking up the PlayStation 4 ($24.90) and Xbox One ($25.86) disc versions from Amazon to take advantage of the lower pricing and free next-gen upgrade.