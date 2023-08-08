CATEGORIES
home News

Steam Deck Modder Gives The Gaming Handheld An Impressive RAM Upgrade

by Aaron LeongTuesday, August 08, 2023, 10:19 AM EDT
hero steamdeck
The Steam Deck is getting a little long in the tooth, and with Steam Deck 2 nowhere in sight (yet), some owners of the current handheld console are taking matters into their own hands. To wit, someone decided to double its RAM by soldering a new 32GB module onto the motherboard. Needless to say, this isn't your everyday DIY project.

X (formerly known as Twitter) user, Balazs Triszka posted/tweeted that he was able to upgrade his Steam Deck to 32GB of RAM. While Steam Deck owners are used to upgrading the device's SSD for larger and faster storage options (like a 2TB version from Framework), RAM upgrades aren't so common, mostly because it requires some dismantling of the unit, knowledge of micro-welding, and very steady hands.

Triszka stated that what made the process doable in the first place is that Valve does not apply glue on the backside of the Steam Deck memory modules, thus allowing him the access needed to flex his soldering skills. He de-soldered the original 16GB memory chips, replaced them with 32GB modules, and patched the BIOS so that the system could recognize the new memory modules. He did not elaborate on that process other than to say users can find suitable guides for BIOS patching online.

steamdeckRAMwebp
Credit: @balika011 (via X)

Overall, it's an impressive endeavor, although we're not holding our breath for someone to go all out in upgrading the AMD CPU. The Steam Deck's hardware is arguably falling behind in the rapidly expanding handheld console race, with machines like the Ayaneo Kun and ASUS ROG Ally running more potent AMD CPU and GPU setups. Steam Deck fans may be better off waiting for Valve to launch a new model at this point, especially if they intend of running resource-demanding AAA titles like Baldur's Gate 3 or the upcoming Starfield.
Tags:  Valve, modding, steam-deck, handheld-console
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment