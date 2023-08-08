Steam Deck Modder Gives The Gaming Handheld An Impressive RAM Upgrade
The Steam Deck is getting a little long in the tooth, and with Steam Deck 2 nowhere in sight (yet), some owners of the current handheld console are taking matters into their own hands. To wit, someone decided to double its RAM by soldering a new 32GB module onto the motherboard. Needless to say, this isn't your everyday DIY project.
X (formerly known as Twitter) user, Balazs Triszka posted/tweeted that he was able to upgrade his Steam Deck to 32GB of RAM. While Steam Deck owners are used to upgrading the device's SSD for larger and faster storage options (like a 2TB version from Framework), RAM upgrades aren't so common, mostly because it requires some dismantling of the unit, knowledge of micro-welding, and very steady hands.
Today I did another #SteamDeck mod. Upgraded the memory to 32GB! Let's bring the upgrades to the next level! (Yes, I cleaned the flux off later.) pic.twitter.com/mHFMPLVqUI— Balázs Triszka (@balika011) August 3, 2023
Overall, it's an impressive endeavor, although we're not holding our breath for someone to go all out in upgrading the AMD CPU. The Steam Deck's hardware is arguably falling behind in the rapidly expanding handheld console race, with machines like the Ayaneo Kun and ASUS ROG Ally running more potent AMD CPU and GPU setups. Steam Deck fans may be better off waiting for Valve to launch a new model at this point, especially if they intend of running resource-demanding AAA titles like Baldur's Gate 3 or the upcoming Starfield.