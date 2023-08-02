Baldur's Gate 3 Launch: Cross-Saves, DLSS, Steam Deck Support And All You Need To Know

For folks unfamiliar with the name "Baldur's Gate", it was primarily a duology of classic computer role-playing games based on the Dungeons & Dragons license and set in the Forgotten Realms campaign setting. We say "primarily" because there was also a series of console-focused hack & slash titles under the "Dark Alliance" name, but besides the presence of full controller support, tomorrow's release has a lot more in common with the classic PC games from 1998.













Baldur's Gate 3 also supports ultrawide resolutions.

Also, despite the heady requirements, the game apparently works just fine on Valve's Steam Deck handheld . Larian has a post up preparing for the launch; it explains a few of the game's systems and technical details, and it notes that Steam Deck support is a go. Don't expect an excellent frame rate or a current-generation visual experience from the Steam Deck's little Aerith APU, but it's playable, and the game has full controller support. The developer says that it expects to be Steam Deck Verified for the launch.





Relative to other CRPGs—including all the ones we mentioned at the beginning of this post—it looks like Baldur's Gate 3 will trend a little closer to the classic Neverwinter Nights than something like Knights of the Old Republic. That is to say that it seems to be very heavy on player agency, which is awesome. There's an extremely diverse set of races and classes to play, and you can even fully respec your party members to make their builds suit your fancy.







