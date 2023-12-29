Steam Reveals Top-Selling And Most-Played Games Of 2023 And Many Are On Sale







This data is particularly neat to see because Valve doesn't publish financials, as it doesn't have to. All those financial reports you see on other big companies originate with regulatory requirements for publicly-traded entities to divulge that information . Valve is still privately-owned, so there's no requirement for the company to publish this data, but it does so anyway—likely because sites like us report on it.





Valve gets all of the money spent on its own titles, like Dota 2 and CS2 (above).

The general "Top Sellers" list can be further filtered into "New Releases", "Most Played", "Early Access", "Steam Deck", "Controller", and "VR" categories. The New Releases list is obviously limited to games that came out in 2023, while the "Most Played" list judges games based on their highest concurrent player count, not on played time (which is easy to fudge.) Contrary to what you might expect, the Early Access category actually lists games that graduated from EA this year, and then the latter three categories are fairly self-explanatory





Baldur's Gate III blew everyone away this year, proving D&D is stronger than ever.



Looking at the Top Sellers list, in the highest "Platinum" category, there are some familiar faces like Dota 2 and Counter-Strike 2 as well as some wholly-expected appearances from award-winning games like Baldur's Gate 3, Hogwarts Legacy, and Cyberpunk 2077 (thanks to its Phantom Liberty expansion .) The biggest live-service games, like Destiny 2, PUBG Battlegrounds, Apex Legends, and of course, Call of Duty all appear here, too. There are a few more unexpected entries, though, including indie survival-craft game Sons of the Forest, and somewhat surprisingly, Starfield, which is down to 28% positive recent reviews on Steam.





Last year's Elden Ring is still kicking butt. Hopefully the expansion is worth the wait.

A year after its release, Elden Ring continued to see strong sales, placing it into the Gold category this year despite its long-awaited Shadow of the Erdtree expansion being MIA. Live service titles like Warframe, Rainbow Six: Siege, War Thunder, and Dead by Daylight all appear in this tier, as well as FromSoftware's Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. Not bad for a challenging action game with relatively limited appeal. Notably, GTA V falls to the Gold tier for the first time, and we also see Red Dead Redemption II land in this category as well.





Hogwarts Legacy was the most-searched game of the year on Google.

Going over the data, there are some fascinating observations to make when comparing the overall Top Sellers to the New Releases. As you may have already noticed in the listing above, the majority of the top sellers were not new games that came out this year, suggesting that more and more gamers are favoring live service games for better or for worse.





Open-world multi-player survival-horror sequel Sons of the Forest found viral success in 2023.

Still, there were some huge releases this year; the aforementioned Baldur's Gate 3, Hogwarts Legacy, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon , Sons of the Forest, and Starfield are joined in the Platinum category by Remnant II, the Resident Evil 4 remake, Street Fighter 6, Cities Skylines II, Payday 3, Star Wars Jedi Survivor, and EA's FC24. Many of those games were down in the Silver or Bronze category on the overall top sellers list.





The Finals made a big splash when it released on December 7th, AI voice controversy aside.