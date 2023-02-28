CATEGORIES
home News

Elden Ring Dev Confirms Shadow Of The Erdtree Expansion Is In Development

by Aaron LeongTuesday, February 28, 2023, 03:42 PM EDT
hero EldenRing
Hold on to your Torrents, Elden Ring is getting a much-anticipated DLC after all. Called Shadow of the Erdtree, the news comes just in time to whet the appetites of its cadre of fans (a.k.a. the Tarnished).

FromSoftware, the developer of Elden Ring, sneaked a succinct blog post and tweet stating that the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion is "under development" with no promised release dates of any kind. As one of the biggest games (in scope and sales) of last year, Elden Ring is overdue for a major DLC at this point. If the studio's other offerings like Dark Souls and Sekiro are any indicators, FromSoftware should be dropping a large expansion every year, so it looks like fans will have to wait just a little longer. With over 20 million copies of the game sold globally, FromSoftware is under pressure to get this out, and get this right, soon.

DLC

Nothing is known of the theme or storyline for Shadow of the Erdtree, save a rather cryptic image. It seems like Torrent is being ridden by a woman (perhaps Queen Marika?) over the hill filled with ethereal gravestones. They overlook an ominous storm in the distance shadowing what seems like a thunderstruck or bleeding Erdtree. Knowing the developer, we can be quite certain that it will not skimp on the depth and gameplay in the DLC.

If you've made it this far and still have no idea what Elden Ring is, here's why it's been such a big deal. The dark-fantasy RPG gained a lot of steam during its E3 2019 preview, thanks in part to the involvement of Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin. When it officially launched in 2022, the hype matched up the critical reviews, becoming one of the most successful games of 2022. Besides its vast lore and engaging gameplay, it was also challenging to beat. In fact, it was the top unbeaten game of 2022 as well.

The expansion is slated to be available so far on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and on Steam. In both the blog post, FromSoftware says that "the follow-up report is still a little ahead." 
Tags:  DLC, dark-souls-ii, elden ring, fromsoftware, elden ring dlc
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment