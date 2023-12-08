AMD’s Latest FMF Preview Driver Optimizes Performance In Avatar And The Finals
its frame generation technology. It's not the same as the frame generation feature in FidelityFX Super Resolution 3, as that requires game-specific integration. Instead, AFMF is implemented at the driver level, which means it can actually work for any DirectX 11 or DirectX 12 game—even if said game isn't actually running on the AMD GPU.
AFMF is supported on Radeon RX 6000 and RX 7000 series graphics cards, but you probably haven't seen the option in your graphics drivers. That's because it is exclusive to a separate "technical preview" driver branch. This was a cause for concern for some Radeon owners because AMD releases frequent GPU driver updates, as you do, and if the company didn't update the Technical Preview driver alongside, it would fall further and further behind.
As you might expect, the new AFMF Technical Preview driver, version 23.30.13.05, has also been updated to include everything in the latest mainline driver release, Adrenalin 23.12.1. That means it has game-specific support for the new Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora game, as well as for Embark Studios' competitive shooter game The Finals, which was shadow dropped last night at The Game Awards. That game is free to play on Steam and features cutting-edge ray-traced graphics and world destruction; it's worth a look if you like shooters.
The updated driver also includes all of the stuff that Matthew wrote about on Wednesday, including the revamped look for the Adrenalin Software, HYPR-RX Eco mode, and support for hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling for some Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards. Some improvements to AI and machine learning performance as well as additional feature support in AMD's software for OpenGL games round out the new upgrades.
If you've got a compatible GPU and you'd like to try out AMD Fluid Motion Frames in your favorite game, be advised that AMD recommends the feature only be used on titles already running at 60 FPS or more. The company also says that you'll have to use the driver overlay to see the real output framerate; third-party tools like the ubiquitous Steam Overlay don't capture the real output framerate as the frame generation is done in the driver. Make sure FreeSync is enabled, but disable VSYNC and put your game in fullscreen mode for the best experience.
If you understand the limitations of the tech, then head on over to the release page to grab the new driver. You could also hit up the release notes for the 23.12.1 release that this preview driver is based on.
Fortunately, AMD has been updating the AFMF driver. The first update added support for Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs, the second update added initial support for HDR and the ability to toggle AFMF on a per-app basis, and then the third update reduced the frequency of application and driver crashes. Now, the newest update, just released, has further stability improvements as well as upgrades to "stutter and pacing" during AFMF.
