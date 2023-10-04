Starfield Steals Away Fallout 76's Most Notorious Achievement For Bethesda Games

Any way you slice it, Starfield has been a big success for Bethesda. The company has announced that it reached over ten million players, the biggest-ever launch for a Bethesda game, and it peaked at just over one million concurrent players on Steam around its launch. Even if as many as half of those players are on Microsoft's Game Pass service, that's still excellent performance for a game that's only been out around a month.









Despite the high sales, not everyone is happy with the game, or so it seems. We say that because Starfield currently has the lowest ratio of positive-to-negative reviews among Steam users, at just 74% positive. That isn't a terrible ratio, and frankly for a game as big as Starfield it's not bad at all. However, that does make it the worst-rated Bethesda game on Steam, behind even the extremely-controversial Fallout 76.





There's some pretty wild stuff to find in Starfield.

However, Starfield does have some pretty glaring faults in 2023. For one thing, the performance is extremely poor considering the visuals on offer; Hogwarts Legacy runs better even with its ray-traced effects on, and it looks miles better, too. For another, while it is relatively bug-free compared to say, Fallout 76, it does still have its share of issues. Bethesda promised a thousand planets to explore, but the game is covered up in re-used setpieces and copy-pasted environments that make it all feel quite samey.





The ship customization is one of Starfield's coolest systems.



For those who play a lot of games, Starfield's "mostly positive" rating on Steam is no surprise at all. If you have a beefy rig and still enjoy Bethesda's previous titles, like Skyrim and Fallout 4, then you'll find a lot to like in Starfield (and you probably already have). It's easy to imagine someone being let down by the game's legacy design choices in 2023, though.





Schrodinger's story spoiler.

