Starfield Hits 1M Concurrent Players As Xbox Boss Looks Ahead To Hundreds Of Millions

by Tim SweezyThursday, September 07, 2023, 12:02 PM EDT
Bethesda's Starfield is a huge hit, according to Head of Xbox Phil Spencer, as he reports the game has reached the incredible milestone of 1 million concurrent players across all platforms. The news comes after Starfield officially launched on both Xbox and PC on September 6, 2023.

While Starfield met some criticisms following its Early Access release last week, many players have been saying they are completely drawn into the expansive space exploration and customization the game provides. The already large player base exploded as it finally made its official release this past Tuesday evening on Xbox Game Pass and Steam. Following the official release, Phil Spencer did not waste any time reporting on his X/Twitter account that the game surpassed 1 million concurrent players across Xbox and PC.

In Spencer's recent tweet, he added, "Thanks to all the players who helped us reach this great milestone and congrats to the @BethesdaStudios."

phil spencer starfield tweet

Spencer remarked that the game was seeing a "huge demand" in a recent interview. He continued, "We think this game is going to be available to literally hundreds of millions of people on the device that they already own, and (we are) looking to make this game as accessible as it can be to players."

The latter comment is probably not a heartwarming message for the millions of PlayStation owners. However, Spencer also says that some of Activision's most popular titles will remain on PlayStation for many years. Sony signed an agreement in July securing Call of Duty titles on PlayStation for at least another decade.

During GamesCom 2023, Bethesda Game Director Todd Howard remarked, "Thanks for all of your support - to the games that we've done over the years, and especially on this one. We have really poured ourselves into it for a long period of time, and it's just a really, really special game to us."

Starfield has already seen a barrage of mods being made available for PC players and will most likely lure even more players to the game. If you have been dipping your toes into Starfield, let us know in the comments your thoughts about it.
