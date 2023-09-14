Starfield Is Getting DLSS, FOV Slider And These Other Missing PC Features





We're somewhat-inclined to believe AMD on this point, because the PC release of Starfield was actually missing quite a few features that PC gamers consider to be pretty basic at this point. That includes things like HDR calibration, an FOV slider, and even simple brightness and contrast controls. The game also shipped without support for ultrawide monitors beyond 21:9, as well as, of course, the aforementioned NVIDIA DLSS.









Along with the new features, Bethesda also says that it is working on its "built-in mod support" that will work "across all platforms." It says that "full support" will show up early next year, but that it is aware of the ongoing PC modding efforts. Actually, the company is specifically requesting feedback from the modding community on how it can improve the game's mod support in the meantime.







