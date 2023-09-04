Will Starfield Ever Land On PS5? What You Need To Know









Because Twitter is Twitter and the Internet is the Internet, he had to post a follow-up tweet explaining that he was not making a dig at the PS5 or Sony, but rather at the people asking him for PlayStation keys to a game that does not exist on Sony's platforms. In fact, it's extremely unlikely to ever show up on PlayStation, especially after all the bitter opposition that Sony gave Microsoft during its Activision-Blizzard purchase.









Not only that, but Bethesda's games live and die on their mod support , and the new title already has over three-hundred unique mods on the Starfield Nexus. That's pretty impressive considering that the promised official modding tools haven't even been released yet.





Heck, the game itself hasn't even officially been released yet; that doesn't happen until Wednesday, along with the launch of AMD's new graphics cards . Folks playing right now are either enjoying it on Game Pass or are people who purchased the Premium Edition.