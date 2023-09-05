Does Starfield Require Fast Travel? Streamer Tests Theory In 7-Hour Flight To Pluto

Despite this, some players have insisted that you could in fact fly between planets. After all, you can see the planets and moons in the distance when you're flying around in space—even when it doesn't really make sense, as the planet in question is many light-seconds or even AUs away. Well, to test that theory, Twitch streamer charalanahzard flew to Pluto while lying in bed, a nearly seven-hour flight (interrupted by her controller shutting off several times) that she livestreamed the whole way.





Indeed, as we stated in the intro, if you want to land on a planet, you've got to fast travel there. Flying nearby doesn't actually do anything for you besides waste a whole bunch of time. While this isn't great for immersion, Starfield really never attempts to be a simulator of any kind; it's not aiming for immersion, but rather its own style of gameplay carried over from other Bethesda titles.





Surveying strange planets' flora and fauna is just one of many activities.

As long as you're fine with that, there's quite a bit to do in Bethesda's new game. You can set up outposts on planets and moons to harvest materials and manufacture items for you, and the outpost construction and management are like a better version of Fallout 4's settlement system. You can be a space trucker, a galactic pirate, or just follow the main story and unlock the secrets of Constellation's relics







